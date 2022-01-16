Opinion

Newcastle United needed at least these six signings, not learning our lessons…

If you ask any Newcastle United supporter who has watched this team slide towards the bottom this season, they will tell you the following.

Newcastle United needed at least one full back, at least one or two centre backs, a defensive midfielder and a creative midfielder and a forward.

Now that has been plain for all of us to see and for Eddie and his team to see since October too.

We have put up with the rubbish knowing that January would give us the chance to flex our financial muscle and “buy our way out of trouble”…

After all, we are in a totally different position to the other clubs around us. Money is no object within FFP rules.

To his credit, Eddie Howe has backed his players, supporting them and saying they had first chance to keep us up. Well it hasn’t worked and it isn’t working.

So where are the signings?

To my knowledge, we have picked up Kieran Trippier as a stroke of good fortune, as he wanted the chance to return to the UK for family reasons and one last big pay day.

Then we have picked up Chris out Wood after finding his release clause.

Hardly the signings of a club of our apparent wealth.

They might individually be good signings but they needed to be accompanied by at least two more. I use the past tense despite still being in January, as we needed these players in for the Watford game.

Now it’s too late and the huge boost that getting out of the bottom three would have given us, has gone.

We got lucky with the Southampton game being off and Cambridge doesn’t really matter, but Watford was pivotal…and the club have missed the boat.

You can’t tell me there isn’t a better centre half in the Championship than Lascelles, or a more energetic midfielder than Shelvey or Longstaff.

There are clubs who would love to have £20m during the current climate.

So where are our negotiating team? In France and Spain getting turned down by world class players.

Wood was done and dusted in a few days. How long have we been chasing Botman and Carlos? Weeks.

We need to move on and act quickly because if we don’t, the lack of action will be a huge blow to Newcastle United and it’s fans.

Watford have already made three signings who all played against Newcastle United. Tick tock n all that…

