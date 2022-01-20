Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United make further offer for Jesse Lingard but club/player conflict a problem – Reports

Wednesday morning saw the Manchester Evening News reveal that Jesse Lingard could be on his way to Newcastle United.

The newspaper exclusive saying that Newcastle United had put forward a loan proposal to sign the 29 year old midfielder and that both club (Man Utd) and player were considering the deal.

The remaining days of this January transfer window being the last chance for Man Utd to generate money from Jesse Lingard via a loan (or permanent) fee from Newcastle United (or another club) this month, plus save on his £100,000 a week wages. As his contract at Old Trafford is set to end in June 2022.

However, that loan offer for Jesse Lingard was rejected by Manchester United.

Only for on Thursday another loan offer to be made, with widespread media reports, including from The Telegraph, Sky Sports and The Athletic confirming this has been the case.

However, the media updates have also highlighted a club / player conflict that could be a major obstacle to Newcastle United landing Jesse Lingard.

It’s said that there isn’t a great relationship between club and player to start with but most importantly, Manchester United want to sell the midfielder, whilst Jesse Lingard himself only wants a loan arrangement.

Basically, Man Utd wanting to get a bigger fee where Newcastle United would be buying the player and putting him on a long(er) contract, whilst Lingard only wants to commit to a temporary move up to the end of his current Manchester United deal, so he keeps his options open for where he might want to go in the summer.

So Newcastle United stuck in the middle of this, reportedly happy to agree either a loan move for five / six months, or a permanent buying transfer with a longer contract signed by the player.

At the same time, Man Utd don’t want Jesse Lingard going to a club who is a rival this season, which then rules out the likes of West Ham where he had a successful loan period last season and Tottenham, which is claimed to be a club that Lingard could be interested in joining this summer.

Putting all the various reports together, it does sound as though this Jesse Lingard deal could happen for Newcastle United.

The lack of alternative clubs set to help, whilst with any successful arrangement almost certain to be a loan one, you’d imagine that in Newcastle’s current position and the quality Lingard could add, the NUFC owners would be prepared to pay a higher loan fee that goes some way to satisfying what Man Utd hope to get out of any deal.

Saturday summed up recent times for Jesse Lingard at Man Utd, brought on with one minute to go in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

Jesse Lingard has played only 88 minutes of Premier League football this season and his last Premier League start for Manchester United was over 24 months ago, so clearly Lingard needs to get away from Old Trafford.

He is desperate to be included in the England World Cup squad for Qatar in ten months time and if not getting regular Premier League football, his chances are surely set to fade. Despite the lack of club football, Jesse Lingard actually has two goals and two assists for England this season, last playing in October 2021 for the national side.

In his second half of the season loan with the Hammers last season, Jesse Lingard hit phenomenal form as he was directly involved in 13 goals in just 16 Premier League starts, scoring nine and four assists.

If Jesse Lingard could provide anything close to that return for Newcastle United in their final 17 or 18 PL matches, it would be VERY welcome.

With only 12 minutes of Premier League football since Ralf Rangnick arrived, it is transparent that nothing major is going to change for Jesse Lingard in terms of opportunity at Man Utd, so with only 11 days to go until the transfer window closes, does St James Park tick all the boxes?

