Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United make approach for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Report

Sunday morning has brought a new transfer report, saying that Newcastle United have made an approach to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The ‘exclusive’ states that Newcastle have contacted Arsenal to try and land the Gabon international to help in their fight against relegation.

The 32 year old striker looks to have no future with the Gunners, having fallen out with Mikel Arteta because of disciplinary issues.

The striker said to have arrived late back after allowed to visit family, not having played a minute of Premier League football since 6 December 2021 and Arteta relieving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy.

This latest transfer tale reports / claims that Newcastle United have asked Arsenal about a deal that would see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go on loan to St James Park for the rest of this season, with a view to a permanent £20m deal in the summer, if everything worked out (including Newcastle not getting relegated!)

This particular ‘exclusive’ coming from The Mirror, who don’t have the greatest strike rate with their transfer stories.

However, one thing for sure, it looks like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to move elsewhere if he wants to be playing football for the rest of this season.

One complication is that the striker is now away on Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon. They have three group matches from 10-18 January but with 16 of 24 countries going through (six groups of four – top two in each qualify, plus four best third place teams) it would appear very likely that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his international teammates should reach the knockout last 16, those matches played between 23-26 January.

If there is any substance in this story, then as things stand, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would almost certainly be available for 17 of Newcastle’s final 19 Premier League matches. Newcastle are home to Watford on 15 Jan and then Leeds away on 22 Jan, with the next scheduled NUFC PL game not until 8 Feb and Everton at home. With news still awaited of course as to when the postponed away games at Everton and Southampton will be fitted in.

The AFCON quarter-finals are played on 29 and 30 Jan, so only in the unlikely event of Gabon reaching the semi-finals (played 2 and 3 February) would it be likely to impact on that Everton home game on 8 February.

Of course, like every other transfer story, it is a case of believe it when it happens.

However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains a class striker and in these past three and a half seasons, has scored 81 goals in 123 starts (20 sub appearances) in all competitions. He managed to fail from a couple of yards out in late November against Newcastle United but in the previous two seasons scored in all five games against NUFC, six goals in total in the four PL matches in 2019/20 and 2020/21 as well as the FA Cup match last season.

