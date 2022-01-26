News

Newcastle United Live TV Matches update – March live games announced

The latest announcement on Newcastle United Live TV Matches for the 2021/22 season has now been made.

The announcement covers the Premier League games in March 2022.

Amongst the choices of the broadcasters, is one Newcastle United game.

That is the away match at Chelsea, which has been moved from 3pm on Saturday 12 March, to 2pm on Sunday 13 March, with Sky Sports showing it live.

However, the other March 2022 Newcastle matches at home to both Brighton and Crystal Palace stay as they are.

This is how the entire NUFC 2021/22 Premier League schedule now looks up to the end of February 2022 (***Everton and Southampton away games both need new dates):

Sunday 15 August 2pm – Newcastle 2 West Ham 4 (Sky Sports)

Saturday 21 August 3pm – Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

Saturday 28 August 3pm – Newcastle 2 Southampton 2

Saturday 11 September 3pm – Man Utd 4 Newcastle 1

Friday 17 September 8pm – Newcastle 1 Leeds 1 (Sky Sports)

Saturday 25 September 3pm – Watford 1 Newcastle 1

Saturday 2 October 3pm – Wolves 2 Newcastle 1

Sunday 17 October 4.30pm – Newcastle 2 Spurs 3 (Sky Sports)

Saturday 23 October 3pm – Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 1

Saturday 30 October 3pm – Newcastle 0 Chelsea 3

Saturday 6 November 5.30pm – Brighton 1 Newcastle 1 (BT Sport)

Saturday 20 November 3pm – Newcastle 3 Brentford 3

Saturday 27 November 12.30pm – Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (BT Sport)

Tuesday 30 November 7.30pm – Newcastle 1 Norwich 1 (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 4 December 3pm – Newcastle 1 Burnley 0

Sunday 12 December 2pm – Leicester 4 Newcastle 0 (Sky Sports)

Thursday 16 December 8pm – Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 (BT Sport)

Sunday 19 December 2pm – Newcastle 0 Man City 4 (Sky Sports)

Monday 27 December 8pm – Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 1 (Sky Sports)

Thursday 30 December 7.30pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime) ***Postponed and new date TBC

Sunday 2 January 2pm – Southampton away ***Postponed and new date TBC

Saturday 8 January 3pm – Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1 (FA Cup third round)

Saturday 15 January 3pm – Newcastle 1 Watford 1

Saturday 22 January 3pm – Leeds 0 Newcastle 1

Tuesday 8 February 7.45pm – Everton Home (BT Sport)

Sunday 13 February 2pm – Aston Villa Home (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 February 12.30pm – West Ham Away (BT Sport)

Saturday 26 February 3pm – Brentford Away

Saturday 5 March 3pm – Brighton Home

Sunday 13 March 2pm – Chelsea away (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 March 3pm – Crystal Palace home

Premier League Official Announcement:

‘Fixtures are amended throughout the season for several reasons, including live TV broadcast selections and to accommodate domestic and European cup competitions.

For this reason, Premier League fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made.

Period of matches (Provisional date of announcement)

December 2021 and January 2022 (11 October 2021)

February 2022 (14 December 2021)

March 2022 (24 January 2022)

April 2022 (21 February 2022)

May 2022 (4 April 2022)

