Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United knocked back second time on Dan Burn – Third bid to seal transfer?

Newcastle United offered £8m earlier this week for Dan Burn.

Brighton turning down that (opening) offer for the 29 year old defender.

Now a second bid has been rejected, with The Athletic reporting that their information is that this improved (and rejected) offer was £10m plus add-ons for the lifelong Newcastle United supporter.

I don’t want to take anything for granted BUT I do see this transfer as one that will happen before the January transfer window ends.

As a Newcastle fan, Dan Burn is widely reported to be very keen on this deal to happen and I think it will suit all parties in the end.

Brighton predictably looking to get as much money as possible for a 29 year old with less than 18 months left on his contract and Dan Burn doesn’t have a guaranteed first team place when the Seagulls have everyone fit.

Having said that, he has been playing really well this season and Brighton not desperate to move him on.

So, a sum of money will be enough to make the deal happen and both journalists covering Brighton and fans (see below) of the south coast club, appear to think this will be the scenario, with Newcastle and Brighton reaching an agreement on a price, eventually.

The Athletic also report that Newcastle United are still hoping to bring in two signings who can play in central defence, Dan Burn plus another. I make it now 56 hours until that 11pm deadline on Monday night, so work to be done.

We were interested to see what the Brighton fans were saying about the potential Dan Burn move to Newcastle United and on Friday had a look at some comments via their North Stand Chat message board, this is a small sample of them:

‘I suspect Newcastle will up their offer to £11 or £12m for Burn & he will want to go for family reasons & financial ones.

Hope I’m wrong but I think it is more likely than not – Unless they have another centre half identified.

At 12M they would actually be paying a premium given he’s in his last 18 months of contract.’

‘They’ve paid ‘buy-out’ clauses for their only two signings to date in this window. Every other target’s club is adding a nice fat Saudi tax to their players’ fees. Quite funny.

They’ll probably do their remaining signings on the 31st as clubs lower their demands. It’s going to be a busy and expensive day for the Geordies.’

‘He was a Newcastle fan as a kid and comes from the area – I’m sure he’d want to play for them and that could be a reason for him wanting to go.

He’d also double (minimum I would imagine) his money – what’s wrong with him wanting to increase his salary? – Nothing wrong with that being a reason to leave either.’

‘£8-£10m is a DERISORY offer for an experienced Premier League defender at a top 10 PL club, who is a regular and important part of our team, and still has a good 3-4 years in him. Its indicative of the chancers and amateurs pulling the strings at that clown college now.

Get to £15m and Bloom MIGHT come and sit at the table. Otherwise – don’t waste our time.’

‘I hope Dan doesn’t go he has proved to be a superb defender.’

‘Maybe we need to reassess who Dan Burn is – one of the very best around right now…?’

‘Don’t worry, the price will go up as the end of the window approaches…they are getting desperate, none of their targets seem to be sticking.’

