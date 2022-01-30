Opinion

Newcastle United January transfer window – Wake up call and 10 rules for fans to digest

This has been a Newcastle United January transfer window like no other.

I think a lot of NUFC supporters need a bit of a wake up call.

I have drafted 10 Newcastle United January transfer window club rules for fans to digest…

First rule of Newcastle United January transfer window club is, 99.9% of transfer stories contain zero truth.

Second rule of Newcastle United January transfer window club, if the transfer ‘target’ is not named in the headline, don’t even bother clicking in. If you have to click in to even discover who they are claiming to be an imminent new signing, then it is pretty much guaranteed to be click…bait.

Third rule, do NOT click every single NUFC transfer story headline. You will not even have time to get any sleep and your mental health is sure to suffer due to filling your head with an overload of nonsense / lies.

Fourth rule. Even in the transfer updates from the very small number of credible journalists, you have to accept that what they are reporting is only as good as what they have been told by their sources. Sometimes, even the most credible journalists will be misled by clubs, players, agents, bloke in the pub.

Fifth rule. January is a far hard window than the summer one to do business. Just accept it.

Sixth rule. When your club is in the relegation zone with less than half the season remaining, that is an issue for all potential signings. An insurmountable obstacle for vast majority of players, the ones that you would like to sign anyway.

Seventh rule. You might not think it when watching Newcastle United this season BUT the vast majority of players at other clubs, you could not be confident that they would come in and instantly be better than the existing options. It is a minority, especially if you are bringing in from abroad and haven’t previously played in Premier League.

Eighth rule. A lot of players who are used to playing in European club competitions regularly, will amazingly think twice about joining a club that will have played in Europe one season in sixteen by the time we take into account the 2022/23 football season.

Ninth rule. Football clubs do not want to sell their best players in a January window when little / no prospect of being properly able to replace them.

Tenth rule. Just like when you talk louder and louder to a foreigner because you don’t speak any language but English and they still can’t understand you, obviously. Typing ever more loudly into social media ‘JUST GET HIM SIGNED, GIVE THEM WHATEVER THEY WANT, THE WORLD WILL END IF NEWCASTLE DON’T SIGN THIS PLAYER…’ will not magically make a signing happen.

Let us have a look at the transfer action that has happened and is possible / probable…

Kieran Trippier

England right-back and in 2021 won La Liga and started in the final of the Euros for his country. Newcastle able to sign him due to the player needing to move back to UK to be with his family, Atletico Madrid allowing it to happen as a thank you for his service.

Chris Wood

Scorer of 10+ goals in each of last four Premier League seasons, Newcastle able to sign a relegation rival’s best striker because he had a selling clause in contract.

Bruno Guimaraes

Just awaiting official confirmation of the Brazil international midfielder. Lyon taking the cash now, as they are mid-table and no realistic chance of getting into Champions League next season.

POSSIBLES

Dan Burn

Two bids rejected already but very likely to happen as the lifelong Newcastle fan is pushing for it to happen and has only 18 months left on deal. Also, Brighton aren’t in relegation trouble so not a competitor this season, plus strong in defensive department.

Jesse Lingard

Still hope that this deal with happen and Man Utd compromise, as no other realistic alternative for them to get any cash for the player from elsewhere and save on his wages for rest of season.

Others

Newcastle United still in there fighting for a number of players, with at least one or two likely to happen, probably loan deals.

REALITY

Even if just Wood and Trippier signed, this was a very good window.

With Guimaraes as well, it is a stunning window.

With one or two on top of that, what can you say?

For those saying that if Newcastle don’t sign a centre-back the window will be a failure. Have a word with yourself. Yes, obviously ideally we will / would sign one, hopefully two, in January BUT if the right players aren’t available at a not stupid price / deal, that is just the way it is. Signing instead other players in other positions will also improve the centre of defence because they will have less pressure on them and better options to easily give the ball to.

