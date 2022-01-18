Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United in talks with 2 centre-backs : Hoping to conclude before weekend – Report

Tuesday morning has brought the latest update on the Newcastle United transfer window and in particular, the pursuit of Diego Carlos.

Newcastle’s desperation to land at least one new centre-back this month, preferably two, was only make even clearer, thanks to Jamaal Lascelles’ performance on Saturday. The Newcastle United captain capping a really poor performance with a feeble attempt to prevent Pedro heading Watford’s equaliser with two minutes to go.

The Telegraph had reported that whilst Lille had blocked any potential move for Sven Botman, their information was that progress is being made on signing Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

A number of offers had already been rejected but it is hoped that the latest one of around £30m will form the basis of a successful conclusion to a deal, with the hope that the transfer is finalised this week, ahead of Saturday’s game at Leeds.

The Telegraph saying that whilst both Donny van de Beek and Gini Wijnaldum had made clear they weren’t interested in loan moves to Newcastle United and other potential transfer targets were showing a lack of commitment in insisting on relegation clauses before any serious talks could take place, it is a different story with Diego Carlos who is pushing to make a permanent move to Tyneside in January. With Sevilla also ready to do a deal, if the money is right from NUFC.

The newspaper quoting a Newcastle United senior source telling them that: ‘We are working really hard on two deals at the moment and we are getting closer, but our league position is making things harder to persuade players to come, it makes a tough window even trickier to do business in.”

Now The Mail have followed up that report and are saying that Newcastle United are close to signing Diego Carlos, with hopefully a conclusion soon.

As well as working on a deal for Diego Carlos, The Mail say that Newcastle are now also pushing to sign Nico Schlotterbeck, having accepted that Sven Botman isn’t a possibility this month.

The 22 year old Freiburg centre-back has been attracting a lot of attention for his performances with Bayern Munich amongst those reported to be interested in a potential summer bid for the left footed central defender. However, the new report says that Newcastle United are now in talks to try and sign him as well as Diego Carlos. Potentially this being the other deal that The Telegraph were reporting Newcastle as ‘working really hard on’ in their earlier update.

Nico Schlotterbeck has been the key defender in Freiburg’s outstanding defensive record this season, the club sit in sixth place and only leaders Bayern Munich and Mainz have conceded less than Freiburg’s 23 goals so far this season. In contrast, in the Premier League only Norwich (45) have conceded more goals that Newcastle’s appalling 43 goals in 20 games so far.

