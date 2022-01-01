Opinion

Newcastle United fans may support a club in 19th place but this just feels…brilliant

Good morning and a happy new year to all Newcastle United fans across the globe.

The transfer window is now officially open and for me, our new era has officially started.

We have been linked with countless amounts of players and how much truth there is with any of the linked players is anybody’s guess.

I’ve woken up this morning with a bit of a headache after a few rounds of Dubliner honeycomb whisky so I’m a little bit fuzzy.

This morning I’ve read that Aaron Ramsey has said goodbye to his Juventus teammates and his on his way to England to negotiate a move to Everton, or to Newcastle United. Various reports have said Ramsey is keen on a move to Newcastle United.

We’re already aware of the potential signing of Kieran Trippier, widely reported as (hopefully!) a pretty much done deal.

Mauro Icardi has now been reported as a target for Newcastle United and said to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur. Icardi is available for a bargain £25m if the reports are true.

Sven Botman we have been credited an interest with throughout December, whilst Anthony Martial also linked with a loan move, it goes on and on.

Along with all other Newcastle United fans, I have absolutely no idea how much truth there is in these potential signings happening, but I tell you what, it feels brilliant to be potentially going after players of this calibre and being able to get excited about a transfer window again.

I would welcome any / all of these players I quoted above, even if I don’t particularly rate Anthony Martial that highly , but it sends a huge message out to the rest of the Premier League that we are coming for them and we are no longer messing about and looking for cast-offs and freebies that nobody else wants.

It feels so much better being linked with names like Icardi and Ramsey, than a loan deal for Hamza Choudhury as our number one target over the course of a couple of transfer windows, a loan deal for a Leicester reserve midfielder that Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce couldn’t even get over the line.

The future looks great and perhaps the year 2022 is the year of the Magpie.

It is bizarre feeling great about your club, given that we are 19th in the table with only one win all season, but things are different now. Newcastle United are no longer just existing to benefit one spiteful and greedy individual, we are actually trying to be a proper football club again and be the best that we can be.

Long may that continue.

Comments welcome as always.

