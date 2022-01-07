News

Newcastle United confirm Covid and Injuries rule at least 4 players out against Cambridge

When it comes to Newcastle United players who are available for Saturday’s match against Cambridge United, Eddie Howe has confirmed that both injuries and Covid will rule certain individuals out.

At least four players will be ruled out, with the NUFC Head Coach saying that Hayden is expected to be out for ten weeks, whilst Howe when confirming Callum Wilson’s absence said that the striker will have ‘another scan’ very shortly.

The player himself indicated earlier this week that he was set to see a specialist today, which will hopefully then give club and Callum Wilson a better guesstimate of when he might next be available.

Federico Fernandez is still ruled out with a thigh injury and Jamal Lewis out due to a hamstring problem.

Reality is though that Newcastle United are guaranteed more than four unavailable against Cambridge, as he also confirmed that other unnamed individuals would miss out due to Covid.

As for others on the injury / fitness front, Paul Dummett hasn’t played yet this season and it is eight months since his last first team action. Whether he can play any part against Cambridge remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the trio of Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin and Fabian Schar all limped away from the Man Utd match 11 days ago, so it remains to be seen if any / all of these will be available.

On a more positive note for this FA Cup game, Javier Manquillo will be available for selection as his one match suspension will be in the Premier League against Watford.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe says that it is potentially possible, that Kieran Trippier could be available for Saturday, depending on the ‘relevant authorities’ giving the green light.

Elliot Anderson is surely set to make his first ever start for Newcastle United at senior level, Covid and injury permitting. The teenager the cover star on Saturday’s official match programme.

The Newcastle team v Cambridge all but impossible to guess, particularly with unknown players missing due to Covid, as well as potentially other unknowns carrying injuries.

Eddie Howe pre-Cambridge press conference – Friday 7 January 2022:

Eddie Howe on Isaac Hayden injury situation:

“I want to go on record to thank him for playing on. Hayden has played with knee problem but sadly will now miss 10 weeks.”

Eddie Howe confirming Callum Wilson will be missing against Cambridge:

“We don’t have a clear diagnosis at the moment.

“Callum will have another scan very shortly to try and determine exactly how long he will be out.

Eddie Howe on whether Kieran Trippier will be available tomorrow:

“Possibly.

“We’re working towards that.

“We’re waiting to be given the green light on that by the relevant authorities.

“We’re delighted with the signing. He’s a player I know very well from our time at Burnley together.

“I know he’s going to bring a huge amount on and off the pitch. He’s got a winning mentality and he’s very driven to succeed.”

“On the pitch I think we have an outstanding technical player who will attack very well. He will bring a level of calmness to our play on the ball and he’s a top defender as well.”

“He is up for the fight. We’re in a difficult position but he’s up for that and he relishes it – he wants the challenge. I think he also sees the longer term vision of what the club can bring him and his career.

“No one is close to leaving. Working with a very small squad at the moment because of a mixture of injuries and Covid, which is still impacting what we’re able to do – training numbers have been low – so that’s why no-one will be leaving, currently.”

“We’re going to be affected by Covid this weekend – there’ll be players missing that would have been involved. With the injuries we have as well, it’s affecting the squad depth.”

Eddie Howe on Saturday’s match against Cambridge:

“We need to win.

“I’ve made that very clear to the players in our preparation.

“For me there’s no balancing act between anything other than trying to give our best performance and trying to win the game.

“For me it’s very clear what we need to do.”

