Opinion

‘Newcastle United can beat Leeds United today and pull out of this tailspin’

Today can be the day for Newcastle United.

Not predicting that it definitely will be BUT I do think it is important to give some kind of balance to a lot of the nonsense I am reading / hearing ahead of this match at Elland Road.

A lot of Newcastle United fans making out that it will take some kind of miracle to beat Leeds.

It won’t.

It won’t need a miracle, instead it just requires Newcastle United to cut out the individual mistakes – especially at the back, take some of their chances that will be created, have a little bit of luck.

It really is that simple.

Leeds are good to watch and I really like Marcelo Bielsa but essentially, they aren’t very good this season and they have a lot of injuries.

In their twenty Premier League matches this season, they have only beaten three of the very worst teams (Burnley, Norwich and Watford, all at home), Crystal Palace 1-0 at home with a 93rd minute goal, then a first away victory of the season at West Ham last week, a 3-2 match that could have been 5-5 and Jarrod Bowen somehow missing from three yards out at the very end of the game.

Yes, Leeds United could well beat Newcastle United today BUT it is far from a foregone conclusion.

When Newcastle United fans get trapped in a negativity vortex, it becomes very difficult for so many of them to see anything with clarity.

Newcastle United have not been good this season but has zero luck.

Luck is something that is completely undervalued by so many people when it comes to football. It isn’t like sports such as Rugby where you just run over the line carrying the ball to score a try, so many variables in football when it comes to scoring or not scoring goals, winning or not winning matches.

Newcastle United have only won one game this season, whereas with normal luck would have won five or six.

Don’t believe me?

Even just under Eddie Howe, in the nine Premier League games, United have won one and got four draws against Brentford, Watford, Man Utd and Norwich. Newcastle United scored first in all four of these draws and could / should have won all four, terrible individual errors in all four contributing to draws instead of wins.

You get the feeling that in his two full seasons, Steve Bruce has gobbled up so much luck in so many games, the cupboard was totally bare of luck when the new owners and Eddie Howe came in.

As I said earlier, Newcastle United could well get beat at Elland Road but equally, if scoring first (as NUFC have done in six of Eddie Howe’s PL matches – the win over Burnley and defeat at Liverpool as well as the four draws) I could see us going on to score a second etc as Leeds press. The only Premier League games lost (so far!) under Howe are Man

City at home and Liverpool, Leicester, Arsenal away.

Newcastle United aren’t good but not as terrible as the Premier League table says.

Newcastle United can beat Leeds United today and pull out of this tailspin.

If Eddie Howe and his team are winning today and Everton get beat (losing 1-0 to Villa at half-time), then in that next home game at St James Park, Newcastle would go into it knowing a win over the blue scousers would take NUFC only a point behind Everton.

It is all about small margins when talking about not so great teams such as Newcastle United are at the minute, same with Leeds and Everton.

A little bit of improvement and luck at both ends of the pitch today and Newcastle can start their recovery.

