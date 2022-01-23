Opinion

Newcastle United are back in the race

They say one swallow doesn’t make a summer.

However, after the last summer of transfer inactivity by a man determined to bury Newcastle United alive, the away win at Leeds feels like a renaissance moment this morning.

We have just over a week left to push deals for the required players through, the team has a sabbatical to the beautiful Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to look forward to, and the league table isn’t looking so daunting.

A big thank you is warranted to Eddie and his Hot Rods for the performance they put in at Elland Road.

Lots of guts and guile with Dubravka playing like the keeper we all know that he can be, plus Shelvey turning it on in front of goofy Gareth in the stands.

This is the best I have felt since the takeover.

Lets come back from the land of Mecca and make St James Park a fortress once again, starting with the visit of the scouse mackems Everton FC.

These Premier League charlatans have been getting reeled into a relegation dogfight by the week and it will be nice to once again witness their emotional Wearside born goalkeeper, with a face like a well smacked backside.

Do I think Newcastle United have turned a corner? Yes.

However, we also have to remember that they all have it in for us (Just ask Allan Saint-Maximin after he had his feet whipped away in the box yesterday).

It sounds daft, because we are still third from bottom, but in the words of the immortal Al Jolson, today “I’m feeling on Top of the World”…

HTL

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 22 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Leeds:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 75

Possession was Leeds 63% (64%) Newcastle 37% (36%)

Total shots were Leeds 13 (8) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (1) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Leeds 6 (4) Newcastle 7 (3)

Crowd: 36,405 (2,690 Newcastle)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Clark 69), Schar, Dummett (Manquillo 63), Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 42), Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle

