Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United agree transfer of Bruno Guimaraes – Sky Sports

Breaking news from Sky Sports just before noon on Wednesday, the broadcaster reporting that Newcastle United have reached agreement to sign Bruno Guimaraes.

Sky Sports saying that agreement has been reached between Lyon and Newcastle United on the transfer fee.

That transfer fee for the 24 year old midfielder they believe to be around the £30m mark.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports and he reports that Bruno Guimaraes is now to take his medical in Brazil, with the Lyon player currently over there on World Cup qualifying duty with his national squad.

News of the bid came earlier today from the usually reliable Athletic, in a report from David Ornstein and Chris Waugh.

Newcastle fans having wondered throughout this transfer window about the relatively minimal speculation / links with midfield targets, considering how weak this area is in the current NUFC first team squad.

However, The Athletic said that Bruno Guimaraes was the top midfield target for Eddie Howe and that Newcastle United had now made a formal offer for the player, an offer that they believed was close to Lyon’s valuation.

With now Sky Sports saying that this bid has been accepted and the transfer set to go through.

In 21 Ligue 1 starts (12 sub appearances), the 24 year old Brazilian scored three goals and got one assist last season. Whilst this time, in 22 starts (4 sub appearances) in Ligue 1 and the Europa League, Bruno Guimaraes is yet to score but has five assists.

Lyon are eleventh in Ligue 1, so struggling to get into any European competition next season. Which then leads to their willingness to potentially trade now, rather than wait for the summer.

The Athletic also said that after arriving in Saudi Arabia at the weekend with the first team squad, Amanda Staveley held a meeting with the Saudi based majority ownership to decide their approach to this final week of the transfer window, including today there are now six days left to bring in new players before the window closes at 11pm on Monday (31 January) night.

Fingers crossed that this Bruno Guimaraes transfer deal does go through and that it is the first of a number of late deals that can get done in this final week of the window.

