Transfer Rumours

Newcastle close to agreement with Lyon after Thursday’s increased Bruno Guimaraes offer – L’Equipe

Wednesday late morning saw widespread reports that Lyon and Newcastle United had agreed a deal for the signing of Bruno Guimaraes.

However, not more than 90 minutes after that breaking news, Lyon released a short official statement regarding Bruno Guimaraes, saying that no such agreement had been reached. Though it was pointed out by a number of people that as a PLC where transfers in and out can affect the share price, the club are obliged at times to make these statements, where there is such widespread reporting when no transfer has actually been finalised (yet, anyway).

Over in France there was later on Wednesday an update from RMC Sport, who reported that Newcastle United and Lyon had reached a ‘verbal agreement’ on the transfer fee. However, they added that negotiations were still continuing on payment terms for the transfer fee and ‘various commissions’.

Now on Thursday afternoon, also from France, L’Equipe are reporting an exclusive.

They say that a deal is ‘very close’ for for the transfer of the Brazilian midfielder from Lyon to Newcastle United.

L’Equipe state that negotiations have continued on into Thursday and that agreement is set to be reached after Newcastle United increased their offer from 40m euros (approx £33.3m) to a guaranteed 42m euros (approx £35.0m), with then future possible bonuses of another 10m euros (approx £8.3m).

Hopefully these reports from France are on the money and correct in reporting that a deal is now finally within Newcastle’s grasp.

A signing that would be a massive shot in the arm for both club and fans.

RMC Sport said yesterday that their information was that everything should be completed on Friday. Brazil play a World Cup qualifying group game in Ecuador on Thursday, before flying back to Brazil and then Bruno Guimaraes would join his agents to complete the transfer and expected to go through the medical.

Brazil then have a second World Cup qualifier to play in this international break, with Bruno Guimaraes potentially playing against potential new teammate Miguel Almiron on Tuesday night (kick-off 12.30am Wednesday morning UK time). Brazil having already qualified, whilst Paraguay and Almiron’s hopes currently hang by a thread with four games still to play.

In 21 Ligue 1 starts (12 sub appearances), the 24 year old Brazilian scored three goals and got one assist last season. Whilst this season, in 22 starts (4 sub appearances) in Ligue 1 and the Europa League, Bruno Guimaraes is yet to score but has five assists.

