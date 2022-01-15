Opinion

Newcastle 1 Watford 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 1 Watford 1.

A game where ASM gave Newcastle a lead just after half-time.

However, NUFC never really looking like they were capable of scoring another, or keeping a clean sheet, and so it proved.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 6

Probably couldn’t do anything about the goal.

Still doesn’t fill me with confidence.

Trippier – 8

Thought he played really well.

Linked up well with Fraser down the right hand side and looked cool and calm defensively.

Schar – 5

Just didn’t really look like he could be bothered for most of it, didn’t like his body language at all.

Lascelles – 3

Not good enough.

Made quite a few big mistakes that should have led to at least two goals.

Gave the ball away too often, can barely defend, can barely pass the ball.

We are absolutely desperate for two centre backs.

Dummett – 7

A welcome return to the side.

I don’t remember him doing anything, which is definitely a good thing!

Longstaff – 5

Shocking honestly but he was way better than recent performances, which is saying something.

He can’t do anything except let others overrun him.

Shelvey – 5

Lazy.

Typical Shelvey.

We deserve so much better than him.

Joelinton – 7

Works his absolute arse off, played well and really is like a new signing… really.

Fraser – 7

Played well today.

Linked up well with Trippier and worked his a.se off!

ASM – 7

That will shut up some of the needless criticism… frustrating at times but the only player in the squad who can pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Wood – 4

I was really disappointed with his performance.

Not knocking his effort in the slightest but nothing stuck, didn’t do much, wasn’t really a threat.

Hopefully he will improve and we’ll get the best out of him.

SUBS

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Almiron – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Watford 1 – Saturday 15 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Watford:

Pedro 88

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 49

Possession was Watford 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Watford 12 Newcastle 18

Shots on target were Watford 1 Newcastle 5

Corners were Watford 4 Newcastle 6

Crowd: 52,223 (1,200 Watford)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Fraser (Murphy 74), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Almiron 86), Wood

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Darlow, Anderson, Lewis, Krafth, Willock, Ritchie

You can follow Jonathan on Twitter @jonnyinsg

