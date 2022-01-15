Opinion

Newcastle 1 Watford 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw

Newcastle 1 Watford 1 – Saturday 15 January 3pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Allan Saint-Maximin giving fans hope with an excellent solo goal but a poorly defended goal two minutes from time making it now one win in 22 games this season for Newcastle United.

Jonathan Drape-Comyn:

“Pathetic.

“A team of serial losers.

“Lascelles, Longstaff, Shelvey all useless.

“If we are going to have any chance of staying up then we need to go way above market value for two new centre backs, a central midfielder and another attacking player.

“I won’t hold my breathe though.

“Deflating result and I really do think we have one foot in the Championship now…”

Nat Seaton:

“We don’t have the quality or fitness (yet) to see out a game.

“I know I sound like a stuck record but it’s the same players (excusing the two new signings) who are trying to get us out of our decline that they are part of.

“Hopefully more new signings to come to help in our ‘fight’…”

GToon:

“That’s probably the nail in the coffin for me.

“The header isn’t the best and yet Dubravka manages to dive without making much of an attempt.

“Pathetic.

“He clearly didn’t watch the keeper in last week’s game who would have saved that.

“We are going to need a miracle to stay up now.

“These players simply aren’t good enough.”

Billy Miller:

“So so so disappointing.

“Watford were barely in that second half until the last 15 minutes.

“We need to either learn to score more goals or keep clean sheets.

“If we can’t do either we are only heading one way.

“Hopefully the minds are even more focused on getting new bodies in.”

Ben Cooper:

“Very disappointing.

“A must win game and NUFC turned in a hard working but uninspired performance.

“Escaping relegation was going to be a big ask but not winning today has made it harder.

“Watford can probably say the same.

A bang average game with zero quality between two bang average teams ended 1-1.

“A championship game in everything but name.”

David Punton:

“Almost lost for words.

“This group of players just can’t get a win.

“Another one goes begging today and this time you have to say it’s an actual nail in the relegation coffin.

“We needed a second goal so badly. You often pay the price for trying to hang on for the 1-0.

“We just can’t defend. We are always gonna let one on in. Without clean sheets what hope do we have?

“After the ASM goal there was a start. It didn’t last and the late bitter pill arrives once again. Watford will be happy with 1-1.

“Wood and Trippier escape criticism as they are new, but most of the rest of them, you have to say, are constantly letting down the club.

“It’s a hotch potch of issues. Ashley’s toxic legacy is still there like a curse. The takeover was never going to be a magic wand. Players who can’t get to grips with games and plain good old fashioned bad luck thrown in.

“We just need a game to go our way. Not today – again.

“It’s a sad state of affairs.

“The new owners need to turbo charge the recruitment this week. A centre half needed to be on debut today.

“As for Eddie Howe, what to say He’s battling away but it’s a results business and he’s not getting them. I’m not saying sack him, but I’m not going to sit here and say it’s gone well, because it hasn’t.”

Jamie Smith:

“Game over.

“With Watford playing Norwich and Burnley this week, three points was essential today.

“Once again the inability to hold onto a lead has bitten us, and if we’re honest, was this a strong enough performance to suggest we’re able to mount a survival challenge?

“Anyone we’ve been tapping up has just become that bit less likely and we head to Elland Road desperate for a win.”

Paul Patterson:

“One shot on target against their five isn’t good enough.

“Plus, I’ve never seen a side give the ball away so much.

“It’s no wonder Watford eventually scored.

“Architects of our own downfall.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Watford 1 – Saturday 15 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Watford:

Pedro 88

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 49

Possession was Watford 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Watford 12 Newcastle 18

Shots on target were Watford 1 Newcastle 5

Corners were Watford 4 Newcastle 6

Crowd: 52,223 (1,200 Watford)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Fraser (Murphy 74), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Almiron 86), Wood

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Darlow, Anderson, Lewis, Krafth, Willock, Ritchie

