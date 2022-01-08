Opinion

Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1.

A game where Newcastle United should have had the game won in the first half.

Then as the second half progressed, NUFC looked less and less likely to score, with Cambridge getting the winner with pretty much their only serious threat on goal.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 5

Didn’t have much to do but looked all over the place for the goal.

Doesn’t strike me with any confidence anymore.

Trippier – 6

Nothing to note really, looked more comfortable than most on the ball but offered very little.

Krafth – 5

Not very good and scuffed a static ball in the last minute. Should probably be moved on.

Schar – 1

A horrendous performance.

He was all over the place. Couldn’t pass the ball, sent shots way into the Gallowgate. Giving away silly fouls. He couldn’t look any less like he was bothered.

You would have thought these guys are fighting for their places… not Fabian Schar. I like him but he was absolutely pathetic today. A disgrace.

Ritchie – 1.5

A 1 or a 0 would only be reserved for players that didn’t give their all, which you can’t accuse Ritchie of.

However, he was the first of a few Newcastle players who just looked completely out of their depth against a League One side.

Got away with it in the first half. If the referee had his glasses on he would have given Cambridge a free-kick and sent Ritchie off.

Shocking in the second half. In the nicest and most respectful way possible, he shouldn’t play for the club again.

Longstaff – 1.5

Absolutely terrible. Brings nothing to the side apart from the ability to sometimes play five yard passes. Not good enough, not fit enough, just so poor.

If the new owners are serious, then he is another one who should never play for Newcastle again.

Shelvey – 5

As expected, he never steps up and takes responsibility when the chips are down.

His performance on the whole wasn’t as bad as others but yikes, if that is the standard in CM then we are well and truly knackered.

Joelinton – 6

A big come down from his exceptional performances in recent weeks but still not bad nonetheless.

He was giving it his all until the end and did create things and look lively.

Fraser – 5

Wasn’t great, and didn’t do much. To be honest, now I have come to write this, I forgot he even played.

Murphy – 3

Offers absolutely nothing except the odd bit of pace.

Missed a few great chances (had one great strike saved by the keeper too) and continually does not look like he can play football.

Can’t defend, can’t make simple five yard passes, can’t score, can’t cross. Get rid immediately.

ASM – 6.5

The only player that looks like he is going to make something happen. ASM carries this team at times. Frustrating sometimes but at least he is the only one trying to make things happen. Thought he did OK today.

Substitutes

Almiron – 2

Waste of space.

Ruined by Bruce might be a convenient excuse but not for me.

Doesn’t look like a PL footballer and hasn’t improved in three years here.

I still can’t believe he hasn’t bulked up at all… looked like a little lad out there.

Willock – 1

The £25 million for him has to be the worst signing in Premier League history.

Rubbish / Shocking / Dreadful all don’t do justice to how poor he is.

Worst thing is though, I don’t think he is bothered.

Unlike Murphy, Longstaff and Ritchie, I really don’t think he cares. Just wanders around the pitch, ambles and does next to nothing. Shocking.

A team of serial losers.

Manquillo – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1 – Saturday 8 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Cambridge:

Ironside 56

Newcastle:

Possession was Cambridge 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Cambridge 7 (4) Newcastle 23 (10)

Shots on target were Cambridge 4 (2) Newcastle 9 (6)

Corners were Cambridge 1 (1) Newcastle 12 (5)

Crowd: 51,395 (4,830 Cambridge)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Schar, Ritchie (Manquillo 78), Shelvey, Sean Longstaff (Almiron 60), Murphy (Willock 60), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Dummett, Hendrick, Anderson, White

You can follow Jonathan on Twitter @jonnyinsg

