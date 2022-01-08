Opinion

Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat

Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1 – Saturday 8 January 3pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Out of the FA Cup and now only one win in the last 21 NUFC matches.

Jonathan Drape-Comyn:

“A disgraceful performance.

“They are so far from being good enough it’s scary.

“Unlike previous relegated sides, which have gone down looking arguably half decent, it wont be the case with this lot.

“They’ll drop straight down to League One like the mackems if reinforcements are not brought in immediately.

“Lost for words when it comes to describing just how bad Ritchie, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Murphy really are…”

Nat Seaton:

“Well, well, well, should we be surprised?

“After all, it’s the same players (except one) that we have been watching this season.

“You can sum up the player performances by stating that Joelinton was back to being Joelinton… to be fair, it wasn’t just him, there weren’t many players who were playing to their (average) best today.

“Cambridge keeper had a great game but our attacking play was simply not good enough.

“Hopefully some shooting practice before Watford next…”

Billy Miller:

“Disappointing.

“Yes, staying up is priority number one, but a cup run would have been nice.

“Having a near full strength team turned over by a club 14 places below the Mackems, proves what we already knew.

“Trippier has to be signing number one of many this window.

“Ah well, the more important game is next weekend.”

Brian Standen:

“Well it’s obvious a centre forward of quality is needed.

“What started in a carnival atmosphere, ended in disappointment and desperation!

“Dickie Guy turned up in goal for the visitors!

“Embarrassing and irritating.”

David Punton:

“Cambridge United have done a number on us.

“A classic smash and grab. The magic of the cup.

“Those in black and white huffed and puffed and at the end bitter disappointment – again.

“Will it ever turn around for that club?

“For the record, that is yet another defeat, this time to plucky league one opposition.

“It was a game littered with bad decision making Newcastle players.

“Holding the ball too long. Bad pass selection and shooting when it wasn’t really there to do so.

“We’re cursed.”

Jamie Smith:

“Oh dear.

“Just when we had a bit of feel good momentum this happens.

“Some players a disgrace but generally the issue from where I was looking, was having no focal point to the attack.

“NUFC better in possession and solid attacking play, just breaking down with no one in the middle.

“Joelinton looked like the old Joelinton and if Gayle is ill, Anderson should have been given a chance as some of the wild shots from distance were embarrassing.

“Their goalie had the game of his life to be fair but this all stinks.

“Sign people, play better, concentrate on staying up.”

Paul Patterson:

“Prepare for the Championship if that’s the benchmark.

“Someone ask the bleeding question…

“What is the situation with Dwight Gayle?”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1 – Saturday 8 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Cambridge:

Ironside 56

Newcastle:

Possession was Cambridge 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Cambridge 7 (4) Newcastle 23 (10)

Shots on target were Cambridge 4 (2) Newcastle 9 (6)

Corners were Cambridge 1 (1) Newcastle 12 (5)

Crowd: 51,395 (4,830 Cambridge)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Schar, Ritchie (Manquillo 78), Shelvey, Sean Longstaff (Almiron 60), Murphy (Willock 60), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Dummett, Hendrick, Anderson, White

(Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

