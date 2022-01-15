Opinion

‘My faith in Eddie Howe is now being tested’

The most recent results have been little more than a disaster.

The goodwill still remains but my faith in Eddie Howe is now being tested.

I would be extremely surprised if the likes of Diego Carlos and Hugo Ekitike didn’t tell their agents to sever all contacts with Newcastle United, after this latest Watford embarrassment.

At the risk of being accused of throwing someone under the bus again, it is now about time that we dropped Lascelles and gave the captain’s armband to Trippier, who is by far a cut above.

Newcastle United are staring relegation in the face and this side haven’t sufficiently responded to a change from the previous manager.

We are now more than likely to have to endure our third relegation in these last 12 Premier League seasons.

More than halfway through the season, there could be more purgatory to come.

If there is no significant improvement between now and Newcastle’s final Premier League game in May, Eddie Howe may be lucky to get the opportunity to be at the forefront of a promotion challenge next season.

Current form doesn’t support the faith that the new owners have placed in him.

I know emotions are running high…but I’m a man who likes to let my feelings out in the open regardless.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Watford 1 – Saturday 15 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Watford:

Pedro 88

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 49

Possession was Watford 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Watford 12 Newcastle 18

Shots on target were Watford 1 Newcastle 5

Corners were Watford 4 Newcastle 6

Crowd: 52,223 (1,200 Watford)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Fraser (Murphy 74), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Almiron 86), Wood

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Darlow, Anderson, Lewis, Krafth, Willock, Ritchie

(Newcastle 1 Watford 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Claudio Ranieri reacts to Newcastle 1 Watford 1 – “I am happy…but it’s half and half” Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Watford 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw – Read HERE)

