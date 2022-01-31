Transfer Rumours

Matt Targett move to Newcastle United agreed with Aston Villa – Report

Matt Targett is on his way to Newcastle United.

An exclusive from The Mail on deadline day morning reports that a loan deal has been agreed between Aston Villa and Newcastle.

The Villa left-back had emerged as a major deadline day ‘target’, with The Athletic confirming earlier on Monday morning that Matt Targett was wanted by Eddie Howe.

Newcastle actually tried to sign Matt Targett on loan on deadline day in August 2017 after promotion to the Premier League but the deal didn’t happen. He was then a 21 year old third choice at Southampton back then and eventually moved for £13m to Aston Villa in 2019.

Targett has been a consistent first choice pick since then, indeed starting all 38 Premier League matches last season and 17 so far this season.

However, after starting 55 of Villa’s last 57 PL matches, Matt Targett recently lost his place this month, when Digne signed from Everton.

With breaking news already this morning that exciting 19 year old striker Hugo Ekitike is on his way to Newcastle United in a £25m+ deal, if Matt Targett signs up along with the imminent expected announcement of Dan Burn, that would be a running total of six January signings for Newcastle United…so far.

With Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood already having signed up at St James Park.

