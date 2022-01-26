Transfer Rumours

Lyon release official statement after Bruno Guimaraes deal with Newcastle United reported

Shortly before noon on Wednesday (today), Sky Sports had breaking news that Lyon and Newcastle United had agreed a transfer fee for the signing of Bruno Guimaraes.

It was reported that the 24 year old midfielder would now have his medical in South America, where he is on international duty with Brazil, before completing his move to Tyneside.

The rest of the media swiftly following on and whilst details of what the exact agreed transfer was, they all pretty much agreed the deal had been agreed and the medical to now follow over in South America.

However…not more than 90 minutes after the breaking news from Sky Sports, Lyon have released a short, but to the point, official statement regarding Bruno Guimaraes:

‘Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

In this transfer window period where the slightest rumour is often presented as reality, Olympique Lyonnais reminds that only information officially released by the club is to be taken into consideration.’

This is obviously not what any of us wanted to hear, however, a number of the more reliable journalists are saying that whilst this isn’t positive news, it doesn’t necessarily mean a Bruno Guimaraes move to Newcastle United definitely won’t happen.

Lyon simply wanting to make clear that no agreement has been reached (so far?).

The French club are a PLC and as such, things like transfers in and out can have a significant affect on their share price either way. So when any player is bought or sold by Lyon, they need to make their official announcement. As well as at times make official statements like they did today, if something is reported so overwhelmingly in the media, that either hasn’t happened so far, or is never going to happen.

In 21 Ligue 1 starts (12 sub appearances), the 24 year old Brazilian scored three goals and got one assist last season. Whilst this time, in 22 starts (4 sub appearances) in Ligue 1 and the Europa League, Bruno Guimaraes is yet to score but has five assists.

Lyon are eleventh in Ligue 1, so struggling to get into any European competition next season. Which then leads to their willingness to potentially trade now, rather than wait for the summer.

Whether a sale will still go through and if that sale will be to Newcastle United, we have until 11pm on Monday (31 January) for that to happen.

