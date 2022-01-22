Opinion

Leeds fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle – Interesting

Leeds fans enjoyed a successful and entertaining return to the Premier League last season.

After almost two decades absence, under Marcelo Bielsa the Elland Road outfit finishing ninth in the Premier League.

Leeds fans seeing 116 goals in their 38 matches in 2020/21, 62 scored and 54 conceded.

Marcelo Bielsa hasn’t compromised on his approach despite results not being the best, meaning the open style of football has continued to supply goals in their matches.

In 20 Premier League games ahead of playing Newcastle, Leeds fans seeing 63 goals. However, only 24 in their favour and 39 for the opposition. Indeed, the last six PL Leeds matches have seen 30 goals, 11 for the Yorkshire club and a massive 19 for the opposition.

Only three wins in the first 18 Premier League matches but Leeds fans getting some relief with victories at home 3-1 v Burnley and 3-2 away against West Ham in their last two.

So do the Leeds fans think three in a row is on the cards today…

Leeds fans commenting via their Marching On Together message board:

‘Really hope we win and get all 3 points and put some daylight between us and bottom 4.

But I’ve got a horrible feeling about this game…

I reckon Newcastle are due a win just hope it ain’t today.’

‘Saint Maximin is the big worry for me. Not just quick but powerful with it. I remember him roasting Ayling a couple of times last season.

And obviously Wood’s aerial threat from set pieces could be an issue but it shouldn’t be, we have plenty of height now with Llorente, Koch, Struijk and Hjelde but for some reason we really struggle defending corners.

But if we get at them we should win this game.’

‘Someone needs to nobble him.’

‘Need to put someone big and strong with wood, also someone pacy and adaptable with St Max, man to man might not be enough otherwise, imagine Dallas against wood from set-pieces !!!

We have plenty going forward to worry newcastle, I’ll be bitterly disappointed if we lose this game, 1-0 will do, but, I do expect a difficult one, they are desperate, but we have picked up significantly lately and ought to be able to keep momentum going.’

‘I will be watching this game with a couple of Toon fans and I will be nervous as hell. St Maximus is the key, keep him quiet and we should be OK…..I am sure Marcelo will sort it!’

‘There Is Only One United.’

‘Come on the boys. I am confident we can make it three on the bounce. Lets hope the Brown Ale boys decide to come down in their claret kit. We are like sharks.’

‘I would love to see Struijk marking Wood. He basically marked a bigger beast in Antonio out of the game last week, so much so, they had to switch Antonio out to the LW to try and exploit Ayling.

As always, St. Max is the danger man. Shut him down and that’s half the game won there. Hoping Koch, especially with his new found ‘aggression’ can leave a little in on him at the get-go to make St. Max think twice about any 50:50s.

Think we’ll start with James up front to keep the Toon’s back line honest, but I would like to see us bring Gelhardt or Rodrigo on at some stage to exploit tiredness.

I know Newcastle will see this as potential to gain at least one point and they won’t be pushovers so I’ll happily take a dour 1-0 if it falls in our favour.’

‘Newcastle are due a win as in law of averages.

It would be just like us to let that happen, but I’ve always felt like this vs every team who’s ever been on a bad run then plays us next.’

‘Given the three points last weekend I’d be happy with a draw.’

‘Not counting any chickens and we must be on our mettle but a win here will put us 13pts ahead of Newcastle and potentially up to 11th in the league.

If we play as well as we did against West Ham last time out then a win is definitely on the cards – come on Leeds!’

