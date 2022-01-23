Opinion

Leeds fans comments after losing to Newcastle – Entertaining!

Leeds fans were hoping to make it three wins in a row on Saturday.

Up against a Newcastle United side that had won only one of twenty two games (all competitions) this season, confidence high after beating Burnley and West Ham.

However, Eddie Howe walked away with all three points and the Leeds fans didn’t even see their side score in this home game.

Some interesting…and entertaining comments (see below) from Leeds fans after the match, somehow thinking they were ‘cheated’ and badly done to by the referee / match officials, particularly with a failure to address perceived NUFC time wasting. Which surely isn’t such a big deal when Leeds carried zero goal threat in the final stages of the match and no matter how many minutes had been added, it was Newcastle who looked like scoring.

A few nice comments about the quality of Newcastle’s away support, though not quite so complimentary about the Newcastle United team.

Leeds fans commenting via Twitter and their Marching On Together message board:

‘I’m not a fan of what Newcastle United are becoming, but the one constant will always be their away following.

Way more lively and audible than any other visitor’s to ER this season.

Yesterday they contributed to what a football match should sound like.’

‘Most Leeds thing ever beat west ham away then f.cking lose to a side at home whose won once all season never change Leeds.

Fair play to Newcastle fans, best fans we have had at Elland road by a mile.

2 proper clubs premier league need clubs like us hopefully both stay up.’

‘Ref was a bit card happy and I have to agree with others about the time wasting by Newcastle.

My issue with this is they did it to break momentum and to give themselves key rest minutes as they were absolutely shattered. If they were to play next week they would be dead in the water.

Kavanagh did save us from the ignominy of a bigger defeat by not giving them what was a clear penalty in my opinion.’

‘It wasn’t a pen, he was diving before any contact.’

‘Kavanagh overall was okay the biggest issue was him having no bottle with regards time wasting, he did well not falling for ASM’s play acting.’

‘Been to every home game this season, without doubt Newcastle fans by far best away support.

Like Leeds, one club city.

Hope they stay up.’

‘Bielsa team choices really frustrating, same players and as soon as there back from injury they are straight on.

Newcastle deserved to be leading i’m afraid.’

‘Not sure how we didn’t get something from that.’

‘It’s pretty obvious you have to cheat to win nowadays.’

‘Newcastle played it smart. Can’t blame them for running the clock down at every opportunity. We just did not take our chances and they get a really soft goal.’

‘No positives here today, Newcastle fans expected a battering not their 2nd win of the season.

We made a right mess out of this.’

‘Always thought Newcastle were too good to be down the bottom and I think they’ll get clear. We just need to hope we’re above Watford Burnley and Norwich at the end.’

‘We shouldn’t be losing at home to Newcastle, no excuses for it.’

‘Newcastle were not great either in front of goal but got the luck today with the mistake.

I hope it doesn’t play on Mes mind cos he made two more good stops.

Fair play to the Toon i thought they cut off the space through the middle well and defended for their lives in the box. Listen they are signing good players which should give them a lift.

Its only a matter of time until they turn things around.’

‘Lived in Newcastle for few years so have a soft spot for the team and place (although I struggle to see why you guys would rather be owned by ultimately a murdering dictator over Ashley, footballing perspective I get but being the face of a murdering regime I can’t quite get my head around).

But have a lot of affection for the people and city so well done today.

Game plan was decent and had that bit of luck.’

‘Newcastle, f.cking Newcastle !!!!

1 win all season ffs, and they destroy us at home, all because the manager knows better !!!’

