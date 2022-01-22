Opinion

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 – The fightback now begins with brilliant gutsy NUFC victory

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 22 January 3pm

A lively opening seeing a predictably open game, almost a given when Leeds are involved under Bielsa.

Allan Saint-Maximin looking the main (only?) threat for Newcastle United, the Frenchman lively and getting space to run with the ball. Although Chris Wood also looking to get the ball sticking a lot better than against Watford last weekend.

On ten minutes a flowing move saw Dan James set to give Leeds the lead, as he shaped to shoot though, Schar maybe doing just enough to hurry him and James’ shot from only around eight yards, brilliantly saved by Dubravka. A lengthy hold up as Schar had treatment after colliding with James.

Leeds starting to get on top but Newcastle still looking capable of creating chances at the other end.

A left wing Newcastle corner from the left was cleared to Shelvey just outside the box, a superb left foot volley provoking an equally good flying stop from Meslier.

Pressure at both ends but not loads of clear chances but Dummett really struggling against Raphina, the Geordie defender looking slow and cumbersome against Leeds’ best player. Has to be said that whilst ASM always looking for the ball and trying to make something happen, Fraser and Willock not willing to take any real responsibility, laying the ball off repeatedly rather than trying to create / score.

On 38 minutes, more injury misery for Eddie Howe. Joelinton started the match heavily bandaged on his upper thigh and having already had treatment, went to ground again and couldn’t continue. Sean Longstaff on in his place.

Five minutes added and a free-kick delivered into the Leeds box, saw Schar win the header and Wood just unable to get the touch and finish, only six yards from goal.

A draw was about right at half-time and only surprise the game was goalless halfway through such an open match.

Certainly hope for Newcastle United that if they could get the first goal (which had been the case in six of nine PL matches under Eddie Howe already), this time it could just possibly lead to a first away win of the season.

After the break, more of the same. End to end stuff and so open, Fabian Schar having a great game as he covered repeatedly for both Dummett and Lascelles.

Allan Saint-Maximin continuing to be the likely match winner for Newcastle, a lovely ball to Willock just failing to reach the midfielder, whilst one run was stopped just outside the box with a clear pull of the shirt, the referee somehow missing it even though only five yards away. ASM booked when showing his frustration.

On 66 minutes Leeds cut Newcastle open and Schar managed to block the initial attempt, whilst Leeds failed to make the most of the follow up.

Dummett (replaced by Manquillo) had been subbed off having struggled and picking up a bit of a knock, only for Lascelles to be injured off and replaced by Clark with just over 20 minutes or so remaining. The last NUFC sub used…

Manquillo doing great and his determined run won a free-kick on left side of penalty area and a booking for the Leeds defender who pulled him back.

Jonjo Shelvey sending a low free-kick without a lot of power and GOAL! Meslier woeful as he let it go past him into the far corner.

Newcastle then pressing and not just sitting back, Fraser put in on the right and he should have done far better but Meslier let his low cross somehow elude him but a defender clearing with Wood nearby.

ASM then getting into the box on another run and clearly caught by the defender, yet somehow neither referee or VAR giving the penalty.

With no subs left to use, the final minutes seeing the likes of Fraser and Willock clearly struggling.

Wood seeing a shot deflected just over as the game moved into injury time and Newcastle more dangerous in the closing stages.

Great commitment in the final half hour from every player and by the final whistle, Newcastle clearly deserving the win.

Schar and Dubravka superb at the back and Manquillo a cracking display off the bench.

Newcastle have their win and a valuable 17 days break now, as we look to who can be fit in time for Everton at home and which extra signings can be made…

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Leeds:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 75

Possession was Leeds 63% (64%) Newcastle 37% (36%)

Total shots were Leeds 13 (8) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (1) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Leeds 6 (4) Newcastle 7 (3)

Crowd: 36,405 (2,690 Newcastle)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Clark 69), Schar, Dummett (Manquillo 63), Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 42), Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle

