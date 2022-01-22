Opinion

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Leeds 0 Newcastle 1.

A game where it was all about guts and commitment as two tired teams fought out the closing stages.

The game somehow staying goalless until the 75th minute and then Newcastle seeing the game out as the better team in the closing stages.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 8

Looked far more confident today.

Didn’t have an awful lot to do actually but far better than previous weeks.

Trippier – 8

Clearly a different calibre to the rest of the players in the squad, bar ASM/Wilson.

Had a difficult first 20 minutes but was probably our best player after that.

Schar – 8

Did well and spent most of the game covering Dummett, who struggled against Raphinha.

Lascelles – 5

Looked way out of his depth before he came off injured.

New CB is much needed… sorry, but it could be a blessing if he is injured.

Dummett – 6

Did ok but did have Raphinha giving him the run around at times.

Stuck to his job though and is so reliable. Think he came off knackered rather than injured.

Shelvey – 7

Poor for most of the game and I wouldn’t even describe his free kick as a moment of magic…but it was the big goal and a big moment, so here’s a 7 purely based on that.

Willock – 6

He was a 3 or 4 for most of the game but did do some great work in the last 20 minutes as we saw the game out.

Have to be honest though, I’ve never seen a player look less a.sed to play for NUFC.

Joelinton – 7

Did well while he was on and it was a massive knock to lose him for Longstaff.

Hopefully he’ll be back by Everton.

Fraser – 5

I thought he was really poor today.

Obviously gives his all but his touch was all over the place, final ball was shocking too.

ASM – 7

By far and away our best player (maybe not today) and our only attacking threat.

Should have had a penalty too.

Not a luxury player, he is our most important player right now.

Wood – 4

Thought he was useless.

Did nothing, couldn’t hold the ball, couldn’t run, couldn’t shoot.

Hope he gets better!!

SUBS:

Longstaff – 5

Wasn’t great when he came on, could barely move and decision making was so poor.

Manquillo – 9

Superb when he came on and was integral in winning the free kick.

I don’t personally feel like left back is a high priority area with Dummett, Lewis and Manquillo.

Clark – 7

Did ok when he came on!

Miracles do happen.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 22 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Leeds:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 75

Possession was Leeds 63% (64%) Newcastle 37% (36%)

Total shots were Leeds 13 (8) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (1) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Leeds 6 (4) Newcastle 7 (3)

Crowd: 36,405 (2,690 Newcastle)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Clark 69), Schar, Dummett (Manquillo 63), Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 42), Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle

