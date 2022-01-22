Opinion

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s massive win!

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 22 January 3pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A very open game and one that by the end Newcastle United were worthy winners of!

Jonathan Drape-Comyn:

“Get in!

“What a win.

“Although that shouldn’t pull the wool over what was a poor performance.

“Big moment but we have to sign players and have to kick on because today was another example that these lads aren’t good enough in the long run.”

Nat Seaton:

“What a result and thoroughly deserved in the end.

“Best away day in a very long time.

“Players ran their socks off and showed they had the ability to hold on to the lead this time!

“All pulling in the same direction, hopefully this is a sign of things to come…”

GToon:

“Delighted we won this.

“I feared the worst when our season’s best player went off injured and was replaced by our season’s worst player.

“However, maybe today was that bit of luck we needed, playing a Leeds team with so many injuries and key players missing.

“Let’s just hope our owners have found the pens drawer that Ashley hid from Penfold and we strike while the iron is hot and sign a few new players.

“Come on, we can do this!”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“Poor first half and that’s being kind.

“However, a great battling second half performance.

“We deserved the win and should have had a penalty.

“Three injuries to worry about but the subs did well.

“We’ll need a lot more of this going forward but we can beat the drop playing this way.

“Everyone stood up.

“Some players I would pick (Manquillo, ASM) did particularly well…but so did others I have doubts about (Longstaff, Shelvey).

“But well played lads!”

Brian Standen:

“Great performance right across the board!

“Lascelles owed us a good game and until his injury he did not let anyone down!

“Of course, Leeds had a couple of good chances, but then so did we.

“Arguably we could have won by more.

“Willock, who started off bang average, finally started to show and his running second half was impressive!

“Another day, another game, another contentious decision as ASM clearly fouled in the box.

“Immense and much needed three points!”

Billy Miller:

“A win?

“Away from home?

“With a clean sheet?

“Just what the doctor ordered before the players’ sojourn in Saudi Arabia.

“Let’s hope the rest of this window is busy and we can greet our favourite Merseyside friends with a load of reinforcements.”

David Punton:

“Our biggest result of this wretched season. Wow.

“Hopes fading all week and typical, NUFC nick a one nil win at Elland Road when all looked lost.

“The 75th minute goal from Jonjo – which ended up being the winner – has given us a chance to save this season and beat the drop.

“Leeds had a good spell after the break and despite some walking wounded in our own ranks we have somehow managed to hold firm.

“In fact we could and maybe should have had a penalty to add a second.

“It’s been a tough week for fans, manager and players. Lots of questions being asked. They’ve responded.

“They now need to go on from here.

“It’s a rollercoaster and it won’t be easy, but maybe, just maybe there is a bit more hope.

“The onus is also now on the owners to get us three or four more new players in this week ahead of the Everton game.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 22 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Leeds:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 75

Possession was Leeds 63% (64%) Newcastle 37% (36%)

Total shots were Leeds 13 (8) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (1) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Leeds 6 (4) Newcastle 7 (3)

Crowd: 36,405 (2,690 Newcastle)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Clark 69), Schar, Dummett (Manquillo 63), Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 42), Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle

