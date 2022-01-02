Transfer Rumours

Kieran Trippier plays full (final?) 90 minutes for Atletico Madrid and seemingly waves farewell

Saturday morning saw reports that Newcastle United had made a formal bid to buy Kieran Trippier, Sky Sports and then others also stating this was the case.

Further reports saying that the bid actually went in on Friday (31 December 2021).

The England defender sees his Atletico Madrid contract end in six months time (30 June 2022) and for the last couple of months, Kieran Trippier has been heavily tipped to be one of the new Newcastle United owners’ first signings.

Kieran Trippier played the full game at right wing-back on 22 December as Atletico Madrid lost to Granada, before the Spanish club had an 11 day break.

Ahead of Atletico Madrid facing Rayo Vallecano today (2 January), Saturday had seen Diego Simeone talking to the media about the match.

The Atletico Madrid boss asked about the future of Kieran Trippier, following Sky Sports (and other media) reporting that a formal bid had been made by Newcastle United – 1 January 2022:

“Kieran Trippier has to decide whether he is leaving or not.

“We will move on following his decision.

“We have always had these situations where very good players have the possibility of leaving.

“It will depend on what the player wants. We will then look for solutions.

“We coaches can’t do too much in terms of players’ decisions.

“We can only tell Trippier how important he is for the team”

Well, Sunday came around and Kieran Trippier has completed the full 90 minutes of a 2-0 home victory over Raya Vallecano, which puts Atletico Madrid fourth in La Liga.

However, after winning the game, Kieran Trippier seemingly waving farewell to the fans after two and a half years at the club.

Talking after the 2-0 victory, Diego Simeone was once again asked about the future of Kieran Trippier, with the Atletico Madrid boss saying:

“Kieran Trippier is an extraordinary footballer that has given us a lot.

“But as I have said, it [what happens next] depends on him.

“We hope that Trippier can stay…but I don’t know if you can hold anybody back in life.”

What happens now is the 64 dollar question, Newcastle United have a 13 day gap until their next scheduled Premier League match against Watford at St James Park.

