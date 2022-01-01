Transfer Rumours

Kieran Trippier : Newcastle United have now made formal offer – Sky Sports

Newcastle United have now made a formal bid to buy Kieran Trippier.

That is the news that Sky Sports are reporting on New Year’s Day.

The England defender sees his Atletico Madrid contract end in six months time (30 June 2022) and for the last couple of months, Kieran Trippier has been heavily tipped to be one of the new NUFC owners first signings.

It was revealed earlier this week that the player has a £31m release clause in his contract but with only six months remaining on his current contract and Atletico Madrid keen to bank cash rather than lose him for nothing in the summer, any transfer fee is expected to be a fair bit lower than that release clause.

Sky Sports report – 1 January 2022:

‘Newcastle United have submitted a formal bid to sign England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Talks between the clubs are ongoing as Newcastle boss Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

Howe has worked with Trippier before while in charge of Burnley. He signed the right-back from Manchester City in January 2012 after impressing during a loan spell at Turf Moor.

Trippier joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 after four years at Tottenham and won a league title last season. He was also named in the La Liga team of the year.’

There is a handy 14 day gap before the next Premier League game at home to Watford. So here’s hoping targets can be brought in time to be involved from that game on.

The Telegraph reported this week that their information was that Kieran Trippier is keen to move to Newcastle United and work with Eddie Howe again, Howe having signed him for Burnley back in the day.

Trippier played the full game at right wing-back on 22 December as Atletico Madrid lost to Granada. They are now in an 11 day break before playing Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (2 January). If Kieran Trippier is indeed heading to Tyneside, you would imagine he won’t be involved in that match and indeed will have already played his last game in Spain.

The Telegraph also quoted a club source telling them:

“There is a price for Newcastle and a different one for every other club, but we know what needs to be done, the list of targets is there and we are working extremely hard to get them finalised as quickly as we can.

“Everyone knows we need players to help the ones we already have and the earlier we get them in January the better.”

That report stating that as well as Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United are working on a deal to sign the Bournemouth centre back Lloyd Kelly, with Lille’s Sven Botman another central defender they are chasing – which would be a massive signing if they could get him, whilst a loan move for Tottenham’s Joe Rodon is another possible. Though the list is said to be extensive and not limited to those mentioned.

