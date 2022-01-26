Transfer Rumours

Jesse Lingard move to Newcastle United given ‘green light’ by Manchester United but…

Wednesday morning brings a further update on the potential Jesse Lingard transfer to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United want to sign the midfielder and have made an improved offer that is on the table.

Jesse Lingard wants to come to Tyneside to spend the rest of this season playing for NUFC.

Whilst The Mail report that Manchester United have given the ‘green light’ now to the move…but…there is always a but isn’t there, well at least where Newcastle United are concerned and trying to add further signings on top of Trippier and Wood.

The ‘but’ The Mail report is that whilst Ralf Rangnick has agreed that Jesse Lingard can leave this month AND the Man Utd hierarchy have also agreed to the midfielder being able to leave on a potential loan, there is one problem.

That problem is, the kind of potential loan that the Manchester United hierarchy would be agreeable to.

Jesse Lingard is on £100,000 a week at Man Utd and Newcastle United expected to cover that, which is fair enough.

Newcastle United expected to pay a loan fee to Manchester United in return for the player’s service for the rest of the season, again, fair enough.

Man Utd expecting an extra bonus on top, if Newcastle escape relegation with the help of Jesse Lingard. Once more, fair enough.

However, it is the sheer scale of the payments that Manchester United are currently insisting on, that are the problem, the ‘but’…

With The Mail saying, that in total, Newcastle United would be paying over £15m to have Jesse Lingard available for the next 17 matches.

That the Old Trafford club are insisting on massive payments on top of covering the player’s wages, if Newcastle survive it would have cost them around £600,000 per match, assuming of course that Jesse Lingard was available to start all 17 of them.

Not surprisingly, the report says that Newcastle United have refused to agree to a deal based on those figures.

With Man Utd refusing to loan Jesse Lingard to any club that is competing with them this season, that rules out Tottenham and West Ham and pretty much any other Premier League club that feasibly the player might have joined. Considering just how much they are asking, with only Newcastle United willing to pay anything remotely close to the kind of figures Man Utd might finally deal on.

The 29 year old Jesse Lingard has less than six months on his contract and one thing is for sure, he won’t still be at Man Utd next season. So it appears that unless a deal is reached with Newcastle, Man Utd will not get a penny for Jesse Lingard AND still have to cover his £100,000 a week wages until the end of June.

Some people have suggested that Man Utd will stick to their guns in the hope that Newcastle will be relegated and thus have a major setback / delay in the new NUFC owners’ aim to be competing towards the top end of the Premier League, sooner rather than later. Things are getting really crazy in football if a massive club like Man Utd would honestly turn down a realistic £7m / £8m in saved wages and loan fee / bonus, plus prevent a player getting some first team football, simply due to a fear of another competitor emerging in the years to come.

