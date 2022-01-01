Opinion

I have just dropped a line to Tony Cascarino at Talksport

I have sent the following for the attention of Tony Cascarino.

Up early on this very first day of 2022.

My message FAO Tony Cascarino at Talksport, regards one of my happiest (non-Newcastle United) football memories.

A match that took place fully 35 years ago.

FAO of Tony Cascarino C/O Talksport:

‘In 1987, Tony Cascarino scored the last gasp goal for Gillingham at Roker Park, a goal that relegated Sunderland to the old third Division.

I was one of hundreds of Newcastle United fans at the match that day, and we were even afforded our own terrace by Northumbria Police, a terrace exclusively reserved for the “Gloaters“.

Yes that is what we became known as down the years.

Most of the Gloaters are now in their 50s, 60s and 70s but we are having a reunion in Whitley Bay (hopefully in February).

I am a respected writer for a Newcastle United independent website / fanzine, specialising in nostalgia and Newcastle’s history. I’m also organising the upcoming reunion.

I would like to ask Tony Cascarino if it would be possible for him to donate a couple of signed photographs (preferably in his Gillingham strip), that we aim to frame and raffle, with the proceeds going to the Sir Bobby Robson and Bradley Lowery Foundations.

This is a genuine request, a bit of fun, and we have had an overwhelming response from lads wanting to form the “Gloaters of 1987” club.

In an ideal world we would also want ‘Big Cas’ to be our Honorary President.

I would appreciate it if this gets passed on to Tony and we don’t mind if the contents get a mention on Natalie and Tony’s great show, which I’m listening to now.

Regards

(Name and address supplied)

The Gloaters Club’

