Eddie Howe reacts to essential away day win at Leeds – ‘Heroic’ players and ‘Brilliant’ fans

Eddie Howe deserved this.

It is comical how the media (and some Newcastle fans…) have looked to point the blame at the new owners and Head Coach for the position that Newcastle United have found themselves in.

That honour goes only to Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, who left an absolute shambles behind them, as they ran off into the night with their pockets stuffed with cash.

Newcastle United have played better football since Eddie Howe came in and have deserved better results, only to find sheer bad luck and shocking individual errors by players undermine his efforts.

Getting his players on the front foot as much as possible, this was the seventh time in ten Premier League games under Eddie Howe, where Newcastle had scored first.

Only the second time it has resulted in a win and a clean sheet.

One nil to the Newcastle!

Eddie Howe after Newcastle beat Leeds 1-0:

“I thought to a man everybody really contributed to the win.

“An incredible intensity – it always is against Leeds.

“We had to be very good physically and we’ve ended up with a few injuries but it was a heroic effort in the end.”

On seeing the game out:

“Massively impressed with the players.

“That was a big test for us off the back of last week.

“The pleasing thing was that it wasn’t backs to the wall – we weren’t camped in our box.

“If anything we looked like the team that might score again.”

On the fans:

“Right from early in the game they were brilliant.

“Leeds can be a hostile atmosphere but I cannot pay enough compliments to that support.

“It does make you think what could be if we could bring consistent success here.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 22 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Leeds:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 75

Possession was Leeds 63% (64%) Newcastle 37% (36%)

Total shots were Leeds 13 (8) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (1) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Leeds 6 (4) Newcastle 7 (3)

Crowd: 36,405 (2,690 Newcastle)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Clark 69), Schar, Dummett (Manquillo 63), Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 42), Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle

