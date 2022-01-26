News

Eddie Howe quizzed in Saudi Arabia about transfer progress and 4 injured players

Eddie Howe has been speaking from the warm weather training camp in Saudi Arabia.

The Newcastle United Head Coach saying he is impressed by the facilities and the welcome from locals that he and his players have received, with his big hope that all of those who play in the friendly against Al Ittihad on Friday, benefit form the run out and no further injuries!

Speaking of injuries, Eddie Howe was quizzed on four of those currently with issues.

Federico Fernandez is yet to join with the main group in training and the Head Coach says the Argentine international ‘isn’t quite there yet’ and it is a ‘delicate stage’ of his recovery approaching, when the defender will try and step it up. Eddie Howe describing it as a situation that has to managed as well as possible, to try and prevent any setback.

As for Paul Dummett, Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles, Eddie Howe says that none of the Newcastle trio have joined in with training and he doesn’t expect them to in the remainder of this trip. Howe adding: ‘I’m not sure the extent of the injuries. I think it is one of those that are difficult to judge because we may need scans to determine that and we haven’t had the luxury of doing that yet.’

It very much sounds like that it will be the squad flies back to Tyneside, they will then be assessed, with the probability that one or more of the trio will have to go for scans to check on the severity of their injuries.

As for potential signings, Eddie Howe says those left back in England are working hard on getting more signings in and he is hoping for another couple of additions before the window closes.

Wednesday morning brought widespread reporting that a deal had been agreed with Lyon to buy Bruno Guimaraes for around £30m. With the 24 year old midfielder said to be due to have his medical in South America, where he is on international duty with Brazil.

Eddie Howe speaking to NUFC TV from the warm weather training camp in Jeddah – 26 January 2022:

“It’s hot, which is great when you are not training, when you are training the humidity is tough for the players.

“Finished a good day today, got what we wanted out of the session.

“So the lads are in good spirits and obviously boosted by the result [against Leeds] last weekend.

“I think naturally when you are together you feel the last result, that doesn’t leave you, a lot of positive emotions and feelings from that.

“The boys have been really good amongst each other, really positive.

“The facilities are very good here, the pitches are a good standard, we’ve used the gym regularly since we have been here, so we have had everything that we needed.

“A couple of team building activities as well, so really pleased so far, but more work to be done.”

Interviewer:

“What can you tell us about the three players who had to come off against Leeds?”

Eddie Howe:

“The three players that came off, none of them have trained, and we don’t expect them to, immediately.

“I’m not sure the extent of the injuries.

“I think it is one of those that are difficult to judge because we may need scans to determine that and we haven’t had the luxury of doing that yet.”

Interviewer:

“Federico Fernandez?”

Eddie Howe:

“He is edging closer to returning to the group.

“Not quite there yet, so it is a delicate stage for him.

“We obviously want him back as quickly as possible but we don’t want to push him to where he has a setback.

“So we have got to try and manage the next bit right.”

Interviewer:

“Game on Friday against Al Ittihad?”

Eddie Howe:

“I think the game is a good thing for us.

“Main thing is, you just hope we get through it without any more injuries.”

Interviewer:

“Back home, lots of hard work going on behind the scenes [on trying to sign players]?”

Eddie Howe:

“Yes, a lot of hard work being done back in England.

“I think they have no news to tell anybody at the moment but I’m keeping regularly updated and finger on the pulse as to what is happening.

“As we know, it is a difficult window and we just hope we can get a couple more additions to boost the squad.”

