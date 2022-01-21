News

Eddie Howe on injuries, transfer situation and hopes ‘unity’ can be outcome of Saudi Arabia trip

Eddie Howe has given updates on various Newcastle United areas of interest this Friday morning.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that following the game at Leeds, the Newcastle United squad will be visiting Saudi Arabia due to a 17 days gap between matches.

Eddie Howe believing ‘It could be a really beneficial thing to do from the squad’s perspective, to try to bring unity and team spirit’ as Newcastle United look to win their relegation fight.

Ahead of Saturday, Howe says there is a new injury concern with Matt Ritchie now having a knee problem, though the Head Coach says he is pleased to have Dwight Gayle back available and believes Ciaran Clark is also nearing a return. On Wednesday the club released a photo gallery from training and whilst Gayle was taking part. neither Ritchie or Clark could be seen, so it looks like the pair won’t be involved at Elland Road.

Callum Wilson and Isaac Hayden are definitely missing, whilst no sign of Federico Fernandez either in those training photos and he is also set to not make it. Manquillo though is back available after a one match suspension. Neither Chris Wood nor Kieran Trippier could be seen in those training photos on Wednesday but seemingly an innocent explanation for their absence as nothing mentioned by Eddie Howe.

When it comes to the transfer situation, Howe admitting his frustration that no further breakthrough has been possible this week. Thursday brought news that there is still hope that Diego Carlos can be signed, whilst earlier this morning David Ornstein revealed that Newcastle are throwing everything at signing Jesse Lingard, with a deal potentially set to happen where Newcastle would buy Lingard off Man Utd BUT the player would have a relegation release clause.

Eddie Howe making the key point that it has to be the ‘right players’ that are signed, not just anybody.

Eddie Howe talking to BBC Newcastle ahead of playing Leeds – 21 January 2022:

“We’ve got a slight concern over Matt Ritchie, who has picked up a knee problem.

“Ciaran Clark is nearing a return.

“Dwight Gayle is back now but he’s only trained for one day. Really pleased to have him back.”

Transfer window:

“It’s been a difficult week in the transfer market.

“We’ve found it very, very tough to put a deal together.

“With any transfer, there’s a combination of things that need to go your way and if any of them go against you, you can’t bring in the players.

“There’s been a lot of hours and effort put in by a lot of people [at the club].

“I just want to reiterate that we have to bring the right players in.

“Bringing players in out of desperation or in a panic is not the route we need to go down.”

Confirming Saudi Arabia trip with 17 days gap between Leeds away and Everton home:

“That is the plan.

“It could be a really beneficial thing to do from the squad’s perspective, to try to bring unity and team spirit.

“Anything we can do to bring the group together I think is a good idea.”



