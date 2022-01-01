Transfer Rumours

Diego Simeone talks about future of Kieran Trippier after Newcastle United formal bid reported

Saturday morning brought news that Newcastle United had now made a formal bid to buy Kieran Trippier.

Sky Sports reporting (see below) that the formal bid had gone in to buy the player, with then other media reporting that the bid actually went in on Friday (31 December 2021).

The England defender sees his Atletico Madrid contract end in six months time (30 June 2022) and for the last couple of months, Kieran Trippier has been heavily tipped to be one of the new NUFC owners’ first signings.

Due to the postponement of Sunday’s match at Southampton, there is a handy 14 day gap before the next Premier League game at home to Watford, which will hopefully allow a lot of players suffering from Covid and / or injuries to be back available, plus possibly the odd new signing…

Kieran Trippier played the full game at right wing-back on 22 December as Atletico Madrid lost to Granada, before the Spanish club had an 11 day break.

Ahead of Atletico Madrid facing Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (2 January), Saturday has seen Diego Simeone talking to the media about the match.

The Atletico Madrid boss also asked about the future of Kieran Trippier, following Sky Sports (and other media) reporting that a formal bid had been made by Newcastle United.

“Kieran Trippier has to decide whether he is leaving or not.

“We will move on following his decision.

“We have always had these situations where very good players have the possibility of leaving.

“It will depend on what the player wants. We will then look for solutions.

“We coaches can’t do too much in terms of players’ decisions.

“We can only tell Trippier how important he is for the team”

Sky Sports report – 1 January 2022:

‘Newcastle United have submitted a formal bid to sign England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Talks between the clubs are ongoing as Newcastle boss Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

Howe has worked with Trippier before while in charge of Burnley. He signed the right-back from Manchester City in January 2012 after impressing during a loan spell at Turf Moor.

Trippier joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 after four years at Tottenham and won a league title last season. He was also named in the La Liga team of the year.’

