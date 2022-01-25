Transfer Rumours

Diego Carlos move to Newcastle United now in hands of Sevilla – Report

Still no successful conclusion to the Diego Carlos move to St James Park saga.

Indeed, Sky Sports are reporting that their information is that Newcastle United are now looking at alternatives to the Brazilian centre-back.

The broadcaster saying that the Newcastle United owners have had enough of Sevilla keep upping the price time after time, following each new bid.

Sky Sports saying that the La Liga club originally indicated that a bid of around 30m euros (approx £25.1m) could land Diego Carlos, only for a number of unsuccessful NUFC bids to leave that figure well behind with still no conclusion.

So it appears a clear case of Sevilla now having to be proactive and come back quickly to Newcastle United, if the reality is that they do want to bank the cash.

Diego Carlos had already told Sevilla that he wants to make the move to Newcastle United during negotiations this month, the reported trebling of his current wages maybe one of the factors!

From where I am looking, it looks like two factors possibly coming into play that could potentially still make the deal happen.

Sevilla deciding they do really want the cash and / or Diego Carlos himself going strong on trying to force an exit.

The things is, this is surely a now or never deal between these two particular clubs, as Newcastle United are willing to pay a premium of around £10m+ for Diego Carlos now, to help them with their relegation fight (as well as what he can contribute in the following seasons).

As compared to what transfer fee any club would be prepared to pay potentially this summer, if Sevilla were wanting to sell then.

Exactly seven weeks today, Diego Carlos turns 29 years of age and will be aged 29 and a half come the start of next season.

My belief is that a Diego Carlos move could still happen, the two clubs potentially coming to a late agreement. Newcastle United have significant finances available but are making it clear that they won’t be held to ransom in this transfer window.

I have been reading recently that due to the impact of Brexit now having worked its way through, with regard to its impact on transfers between English clubs and those on the continent, it will mean extra time (a matter of days, not hours) needed to complete paperwork etc on transfers if buying from abroad. If that holds true, then with only six days to go until the transfer window closes, then Sevilla will have to make their minds up very quickly, if they want to bank that premium NUFC current valuation of Diego Carlos.

