Transfer Rumours

Diego Carlos has now asked to leave Sevilla so he can join Newcastle United – Sky Sports

Late on Tuesday afternoon, Sky Sports have reported that their information is that central defender Diego Carlos has asked to leave Sevilla, so he can join Newcastle United.

Throughout the transfer window, Newcastle have been linked with the 28 year old Brazilian defender.

Also throughout the transfer window, it has been reported that Sevilla, unlike Lille with Sven Botman, are prepared to sell Diego Carlos in January, if they get the right offer.

A number of English media, including The Telegraph and The Mail have reported since the weekend that a deal for Carlos is getting closer and that Newcastle United want to bring him in ahead of Leeds away on Saturday.

Meanwhile, earlier today in Spain, AS (who were first with the news on the Kieran Trippier move all being agreed) reported that they understood that if Newcastle United raised their offer to around the 50m Euros (approx £41.7m) mark, they believe that would be the tipping point and Sevilla would sell (however, Sky Sports are claiming a fee of around £30m is around the price the defender will now be sold at).

Their report says that their understanding is that Sevilla are expecting / hoping to do two big deals. One of those is selling Diego Carlos and the other one, reaching agreement with Man Utd to sign Anthony Martial.

AS say that when it comes to personal terms, Diego Carlos will treble his Sevilla earnings if signing for Newcastle United.

Things will have to move fast if the Brazilian is to sign in time to be involved against Leeds on Saturday. Sevilla are set to play away at Valencia on Wednesday night in a La Liga match, so obviously you’d expect Diego Carlos not to be in that matchday squad if a deal with Newcastle United is imminent.