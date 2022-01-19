Transfer Rumours

Diego Carlos agrees personal terms with Newcastle United, just final fee to sort – Report

Diego Carlos has increasingly emerged as a signing that Newcastle United are relentlessly pursuing in January.

Originally trying to buy both central defenders, left footed Sven Botman from Lille and right footed Carlos from Sevilla, Newcastle now clearly making Diego Carlos their top target after the French club refused to sell Botman, at least in this window.

From the start though when The Athletic first linked Newcastle United with the 28 year old in early December, Sevilla have been consistently reported as ready to sell in this window, if Newcastle offer the right money.

On Tuesday, Spanish media company AS said that their understanding was that Sevilla were expecting / hoping to do two big deals in the remainder of this window, bringing in Anthony Martial from Man Utd AND selling Diego Carlos to Newcastle United.

Then late yesterday afternoon, Sky Sports reported that Diego Carlos had now asked to leave Sevilla, so he could join Newcastle United.

Early Wednesday morning has brought yet another update, with journalist Fabrizio Romano saying that his information is that Diego Carlos has now agreed personal terms with Newcastle United.

Romano says that the outline deal agreed between player and Newcastle is for a five year deal.

With now just the two clubs to agree the final transfer fee. Fabrizio Romano says his understanding is that Newcastle’s latest offer is 35m euros (approx £29.1m) but Sevilla want them to go a little higher and then they would deal.

Romano says that talks are ongoing between the two clubs but things will have to move fast, if the Brazilian is to sign in time to be involved against Leeds on Saturday.

Sevilla are set to play away at Valencia tonight in a La Liga match, so obviously you’d expect Diego Carlos not to be in that matchday squad if a move is set to happen.

As for how good (or not) Diego Carlos is. I have been interested to see a number of comments on social media, allegedly from Spanish media / journalists and La Liga football fans, then repeated by Newcastle fans and certain media. The comments I am referring to, suggesting that the Brazilian is not very good, indeed, according to some Diego Carlos is absolute rubbish (or words to that effect…).

With not watching him week in week out, as an outsider you look to the stats. This is how Sevilla have got on these past six seasons in La Liga:

2016/17 – Finish 4th in La Liga, conceding 49 goals in 38 games

2017/18 – Finish 4th in La Liga, conceding 58 goals in 38 games

2018/19 – Finish 6th in La Liga, conceding 47 goals in 38 games

2019/20 – Finish 4th in La Liga, conceding 34 goals in 38 games

2020/21 – Finish 4th in La Liga, conceding 33 goals in 38 games

2021/22 – Currently second in La Liga, conceding 13 goals in 20 games

So, Diego Carlos signed for Sevilla in June 2019, bought from Nantes for £13m.

In the three seasons before he arrived, Sevilla conceded 154 goals in 114 league matches, indeed, 105 in the very last two before Diego Carlos came in.

Since the Brazilian arrived, Sevilla have conceded 80 goals in 96 league games

In the three seasons before, Sevilla averaging 1.35 goals conceded per match, after Carlos arrived that average becoming 0.83 goals conceded per La Liga match.

Diego Carlos has started 86 of the 96 La Liga matches since his arrival, so if he is as rubbish as some are claiming, the Sevilla has led a VERY charmed life these past two and a half years!

None more so than this season, only 13 goals conceded in 20 La Liga matches and Carlos has started and played every minute of 19 of the 20. Leaders Real Madrid have conceded five more than Sevilla, whilst the clubs in third and fourth have each conceded 24 compared to Sevilla’s 13. It is absolutely obvious where Sevilla are strongest and why they are as high as second, five points off the top and with a game in hand.

As to why then they would sell…the domestic money earned from La Liga is far lower than what Premier League clubs bank, especially for those clubs who aren’t Barcelona or Real Madrid, that pair taking the lion’s share of the money. It is a simple fact of life for most Spanish clubs that if they can bank big transfer fees, often from English clubs, it is very difficult for them to turn it down. Especially after the impact Covid has had on finances.

Diego Carlos wouldn’t solve all of Newcastle United’s problems but after watching yet more woeful defending on Saturday at St James Park, I would be amazed if he wasn’t a significant upgrade on the current options and that along with Kieran Trippier, could be the beginnings of a far better defensive line moving on.

