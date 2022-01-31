Transfer Rumours

Deadline day and Newcastle United have had bid accepted for Hugo Ekitike – Reports

Newcastle United have had a bid accepted for Hugo Ekitike.

The breaking news on Monday morning, saying that Reims have agreed to sell after an improved bid was made by NUFC.

The Mail, Sky Sports and others have all reported the successful bid and it is now a race to get the exciting young striker signed up before deadline day closes.

The offer that has been accepted is reported to be around the £25m mark but with significant potential future add-ons, reported to be possibly as high as £8m

Back on 10 January, Sky Sports revealed that Newcastle United were trying to sign Hugo Ekitike. Media in France also reporting the same.

The 19 year old striker having been one of the major success stories of the first half of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season.

Only making his first start for Reims in August, Hugo Ekitike hit the ground running. With only 11 Ligue 1 starts now behind him, the teenage forward has already been directly involved in 10 goals.

The 19 year old scoring eight league goals and grabbing two assists, despite only the 11 Ligue 1 starts and seven sub appearances. The 6ft 2 tall Hugo Ekitike averaging a direct goal involvement every 95 minutes so far.

Growing up in Reims, Hugo Ekitike has been with the club since the age of 11 and came through the youth system. So obviously you are talking about £25m profit (and the rest) on a homegrown product.

