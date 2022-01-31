News

Darren Bent verdict – Not impressed by Newcastle United January transfer window

Darren Bent has been talking about this January transfer window and Newcastle United specifically.

The former Sunderland striker saying he is not particularly impressed with what has happened at St James Park this month.

Darren Bent saying he is a ‘bit underwhelmed’ when seeing who Newcastle United have recruited.

When giving his NUFC verdict, Darren Bent was speaking before the signing of Bruno Guimaraes was formally announced. However, he was taking into account the imminent arrival of the 24 year midfielder and the expected signing of Dan Burn, as well as the transfers of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

Taking that quartet of players into consideration, the player turned pundit declares: ‘I thought a little bit more will be coming in at Newcastle.’

The reason of Darren Bent being: ‘When you talk about the unlimited budget Newcastle have got…I thought that they would be throwing money here, there and everywhere and getting in as many players as they can.’

Assuming the Dan Burn £13m move is finalised today, those four players would mean around £85m in guaranteed transfer fees has already been committed by the Newcastle United owners and once you take into account potential future add-ons (£6.65m in the case of Bruno Guimaraes), this January spend will already have gone beyond ALL of the Mike Ashley 14 January transfer windows combined!

Darren Bent picks out Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli as two players Newcastle United should have been ‘throwing money’ at signing.

Newcastle have been linked to an extent with Alli, though no idea how much substance there is in that one. However, at least two offers have been made by NUFC for Jesse Lingard, the player wants to come (according to pretty much every report you read), but Man Utd are asking for an outrageous amount of money for a player who is going to leave for nothing at the end of June and who they are paying £100,000 a week wages to, yet haven’t given a single Premier League start to for over two years. The deal that Manchester United have tried to force, despite no realistic alternative club destination for Jesse Lingard, would mean that potentially Newcastle United could end up paying around £1m per match based on the total cost of a period covering 17 games. A figure covering Lingard’s wages, a loan fee and a survival bonus to Man Utd if Newcastle stay up.

Deadline day has brought renewed reports that Man Utd are going to relax their demands and a deal potentially set to happen for Jesse Lingard and Newcastle United.

However, even if that doesn’t happen, a transfer window of Trippier, Wood, Guimaraes (pictured above) and Burn, would represent a stunning window for me, especially taking into account the club’s current position. Of course, any other extra credible signings would be very much the cherry, on top of the icing, on top of the cake.

Darren Bent speaking to Talksport:

“I am a bit underwhelmed.

“I thought a little bit more will be coming in at Newcastle.

“All the talk was superstar players, we knew that was never going to be the case.

“But when you talk about the unlimited budget Newcastle have got…

“I thought that they would be throwing money here, there and everywhere and getting in as many players as they can.

“The likes of Jesse Lingard, who needs to go out and play football.

“Dele Alli is another one.

“I thought they would be throwing money [at trying to sign these two].

“These are good Premier League players.”

