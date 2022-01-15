News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Watford – Wood, Lascelles, Trippier, Dummett all start

The Newcastle team v Watford has just been confirmed.

Newcastle United kicking off their match at St James Park at 3pm.

Yet another sold out stadium under the new NUFC ownership as fans hope to see only the second win of the season, after just the one victory in twenty one matches so far.

Eddie Howe and his players knowing that a win will move Newcastle United out of the relegation zone.

The NUFC Head Coach said on Friday that he expected Martin Dubravka to recover from a toe injury and play on the day of his 33rd birthday.

Meanwhile, as well as the likes of Wilson, Hayden and Fernandez out injured, Eddie Howe saying that Jamal Lewis was back in training, but likely not fit enough to be considered for a start today.

All eyes of course on the expected Newcastle United Premier League debuts of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Watford:

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

So three changes in total.

IN

Wood, Lascelles, Dummett

OUT

Murphy, Krafth, Ritchie

Subs

Gillespie, Ritchie, Almiron, Willock, Anderson, Darlow, Murphy, Lewis, Krafth

