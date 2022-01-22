News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Leeds – Willock, Wood, Fraser and Dummett all start

The Newcastle team v Leeds has just been confirmed.

Newcastle United kicking off their match at Elland Road at 3pm.

Tickets like gold dust, as 2,690 Newcastle fans make the shortest Premier League trip of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to make it two wins for Newcastle United in 23 games so far this season.

The NUFC Head Coach said on Friday that Fernandez, Hayden and Wilson were still ruled out.

Also, Ritchie and Clark almost certainly the same.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Leeds:

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

So just the one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Watford.

IN

Joe Willock

OUT

Sean Longstaff

Subs

Darlow, Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Sean Longstaff

A stronger bench than recent times, with Manquillo available after suspension. Then at least Dwight Gayle an option to put on, if Newcastle are looking for a goal. Jamal Lewis also having a full week of training behind him.

