Confirmed Newcastle team v Cambridge – Trippier, Joelinton, ASM, Shelvey all start

The Newcastle team v Cambridge has just been confirmed.

Newcastle United kicking off their match at St James Park at 3pm.

An incredible sold out stadium for this third round FA Cup clash.

Eddie Howe and the new NUFC owners look to win their first NUFC cup match at a packed SJP.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Cambridge:

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Schar, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

So three changes in total.

IN

Trippier, Ritchie, Murphy

OUT

Lascelles, Manquillo, Wilson

This looks like Eddie Howe has picked pretty much what he considers to be his strongest possible team.

Only three changes from that team that got the draw and deserved to beat Manchester United 12 days ago.

Wilson is of course an enforced absence, whilst Kieran Trippier comes into the team in place of Javier Manquillo. Lascelles the other to drop out but with no sign of him on the bench, the chances are he was unavailable.

Subs

Gillespie, Dummett, Hendrick, Manquillo, Almiron, Willock, Anderson, White

