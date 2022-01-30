Transfer Rumours

Bruno Guimaraes to be officially announced after medical passed and then a centre-back – Sky Sports

Bruno Guimaraes is set to be officially announced as a Newcastle United player, with the Brazilian international having completed and passed his medical.

Flying back to Brazil after sitting out his national team’s 1-1 draw with Ecuador on Thursday, the Lyon midfielder went through the medical in his homeland.

Sky Sports reporting that this went through with no problem and with transfer fee agreed already, just waiting for the official confirmation from both clubs.

Unless Brazil release him from international duty, Bruno Guimaraes will stay with his international squad until after the World Cup qualifying group game at home to Paraguay.

This will be played on Tuesday night (UK time 12.30am on Wednesday morning) in Belo Horizonte, when the 24 year old NUFC new signing could face new teammate Miguel Almiron. Brazil have already qualified for Qatar with still four groups to play, whilst Almiron and Paraguay have no chance of making the finals now.

Sky Sports say that after Bruno Guimaraes is officially announced, the top priority for Newcastle United is to then bring in at least one centre-back, with a number of possibilities targeted. One of those of course being the versatile Dan Burn who can play left-back or centre-back, Brighton having turned down a second bid on Saturday, that was reported to be £10m plus future potential add-ons.

Anton Toloui on Sky Sports earlier this week explaining what Bruno Guimaraes can bring to Newcastle United:

“Bruno Guimaraes is a deep-lying midfielder, technically gifted, exceptional passer, and has brilliant ball retention. You’ll find very few players better at keeping the ball and passing the ball forward.

“He’s also a really hard worker which is an element of his game that is massively underappreciated. For example at Lyon this season, he’s covered more ground per game than any other player in that squad, so he really does put the work in as well.

“He’s playing the best football of his career at Lyon and is another player who has improved season upon season.”

