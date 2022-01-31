Opinion

Bruno Guimaraes signing for Newcastle United – Arsenal fans not impressed!

Bruno Guimaraes officially signed for Newcastle United on Sunday.

The 24 year old Brazil international midfielder moving for £35m, plus another £6.65m in potential future add-ons.

Newcastle United weren’t the only club linked with the now former Lyon midfielder.

Arsenal fans now finding it difficult to accept / understand exactly how Bruno Guimaraes has ended up at St James Park and not the Emirates…

Arsenal fans comments via their Arsenal Mania message board on Newcastle United signing Bruno Guimaraes:

‘Guimaraes has been statistically one of the best DLP’s in Europe for two years now.

People will talk about Ligue Un and all that, but this is a major coup for Newcastle.

Bad news for us…’

‘Newcastle signing Bruno Guimaraes is by every metric totally ridiculous.’

‘People laughed at me when i said Newcastle and Arsenal will compete for the same players soon…’

‘Imagine going from playing with Paqueta, Aouar and Caqueret to Shelvey, Willock and Longstaff. Jesus Christ.’

‘We just moved down another peg.’

‘We are so scared to repeat mistakes in the market that we end up missing out on these players.

For me we should’ve sold Xhaka and bought in Neves as the No 4 holding playmaker….then followed up with Guimaraes in Jan.

A club of our stature should have a Partey, Neves and Guimaraes as squad options.

This is the worst midfield I’ve ever seen at our club, it’s beyond a joke.’

‘Weird stuff. I guess we weren’t ready to go as high as Aulas demanded.

Also odd choice from Guimaraes, but I bet he got amazing wages etc.’

‘These players really gonna play in the Championship with Newcastle next year?’

‘Usually the best players have a release clause in case of relegation.

Newcastle is going all-in now, and if they relegate, they’re in big trouble.

Other option is that they give humongous wages, so the players don’t care if they drop for a year.’

‘Really wanted him at Arsenal. Disappointed to tell the truth.’

‘It did seem weird that he’d jump at the chance of joining Newcastle.

Yeah he’d earn more money but if he waited 5 months he could earn similar and be at a much bigger club.’

‘Goes to Newcastle because he knows he is not good enough for the arsenal.’

‘Maybe Edu’s genius plan is to let Bruno go to newcastle, pray they get relegated, and buy Bruno at a cut price if there is a relegation clause.

On seriousness, I thought Bruno was quality and its sounds crazy for him to ditch potential European football to potential relegation. Could have waited for the summer – unless there is a relegation release clause there.’

‘Kalvin Phillips at Leeds can do all round things, defending well and passing well with a good range, with decent dribbling as well.

Guimaraes is a similar player who can do different things well too. I like players with all round abilities because it makes us more adaptable.’

‘It’s matter of time before Newcastle is better than Arsenal.

Reminds me of early days city where we used to look down on them.

Newcastle offered him 4 times his current wages while Arsenal is all talk.’

‘I don’t know much about Guimaraes but I’m sure he’d be an upgrade on our current options.’

‘Happy for Bruno, that he is thinking longterm.

He know that he will suffer in the next 1.5 years, has to play one year in the Championship probably.

But after that he will challenge for the big titles with a big wage in the bag.’

‘Newcastle won’t challenge for the league in the next 5 years. Maybe even 10.’

‘My only surprise about this move is Bruno gave up about most things and maybe moving to CL club next summer because of Newcastle i know money play big part at everything but it not like he joining settled team he going from playing along Aouar Paqueta to Willock Shelvey. Only respectable player in Newcastle is ASM.

The bid was always going to get accepted his value 35-40M lyon said that many times last summer.’

