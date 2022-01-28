Transfer Rumours

Bruno Guimaraes is having Newcastle United medical today to complete stunning move

Bruno Guimaraes is set to complete his move to Tyneside today, with the Brazilian international taking his medical on Friday.

Flying back to Brazil after sitting out his national team’s 1-1 draw with Ecuador on Thursday, Bruno Guimaraes will take a medical in his homeland.

This comes after Thursday night brought confirmation from numerous media that all three parties had agreed the move.

Bruno Guimaraes always wanting the move from the start and the two clubs finally agreeing the transfer fee and potential add-ons. I say ‘finally’ but actually this transfer has been concluded very quickly, at least in public. As it was only Wednesday morning when The Athletic first reported Newcastle United had made an offer to buy the 24 year old midfielder and now only 48 hours later it is set (everything crossed!) to be completed.

Sky Sports were one of the many reporting the deal finalised and medical booked today, they claim a transfer fee of ‘around £33m’ plus add-ons. Earlier on Thursday, L’Equipe had reported that their information that a ‘verbal agreement’ had been reached, with Newcastle paying £35m plus £8m more in potential add-ons.

In Newcastle United’s current position, it is a stunning move by the NUFC to have struck a deal for the Lyon midfielder.

Anton Toloui on Sky Sports explaining what Bruno Guimaraes can bring to Newcastle United:

“Bruno Guimaraes is a deep-lying midfielder, technically gifted, exceptional passer, and has brilliant ball retention. You’ll find very few players better at keeping the ball and passing the ball forward.

“He’s also a really hard worker which is an element of his game that is massively underappreciated. For example at Lyon this season, he’s covered more ground per game than any other player in that squad, so he really does put the work in as well.

“He’s playing the best football of his career at Lyon and is another player who has improved season upon season.”

