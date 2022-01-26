Transfer Rumours

Bruno Guimaraes agrees to join Newcastle, ‘verbal agreement’ in place with Lyon – RMC Sport

Late this morning, Sky Sports had breaking news that Lyon and Newcastle United had agreed a transfer fee for the signing of Bruno Guimaraes.

It was reported that the 24 year old midfielder would now have his medical in South America, where he is on international duty with Brazil, before completing his move to Tyneside.

Many others in the media also reporting the same key details after Sky Sports got there first.

However…not more than 90 minutes after the breaking news from Sky Sports, Lyon then released a short official statement regarding Bruno Guimaraes:

‘Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

In this transfer window period where the slightest rumour is often presented as reality, Olympique Lyonnais reminds that only information officially released by the club is to be taken into consideration.’

As we reported though, this wasn’t necessarily the transfer definitely having been called off. The French club are a PLC and as such, things like transfers in and out can have a significant impact on their share price either way. So when any player is bought or sold by Lyon, they need to make their official announcement. As well as at times make official statements like they did today, if something is reported so overwhelmingly in the media as fact, that either hasn’t happened so far, or is never going to happen.

Lyon have done this previously when there was widespread reporting that they had finalised an agreement to sell one of their players. Issuing similar statements saying no agreement on selling a player had happened. A number of times though, these players were eventually sold by Lyon to the club in question, with the Ligue 1 club making an official announcement confirming the news, as per their PLC status.

Anyway, there has now been a further twist, late on Wednesday.

It comes from RMC Sport in France, who are definitely one of the more credible sources when it comes to reporting on Ligue 1 football, including transfers.

They say that Bruno Guimaraes has agreed to join Newcastle.

They also state that Newcastle United and Lyon have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ on the transfer fee.

However, they add that negotiations are still continuing on payment terms for the transfer fee and various commissions.

RMC Sport explaining that this is why stock market listed PLC Lyon, released that official statement this afternoon, stating no transfer had been agreed / completed (yet!).

RMC Sport say that their information is that everything should be completed on Friday. Brazil play a World Cup qualifying group game in Ecuador on Thursday, before flying back to Brazil and then Bruno Guimaraes will join his agents to complete the transfer and is expected to go through the medical.

Brazil then have a second World Cup qualifier to play in this international break, with Bruno Guimaraes potentially playing against potential new teammate Miguel Almiron on Tuesday night (kick-off 12.30am Wednesday morning UK time). Brazil having already qualified, whilst Paraguay and Almiron’s hopes currently hang by a thread with four games still to play.

In 21 Ligue 1 starts (12 sub appearances), the 24 year old Brazilian scored three goals and got one assist last season. Whilst this season, in 22 starts (4 sub appearances) in Ligue 1 and the Europa League, Bruno Guimaraes is yet to score but has five assists.

