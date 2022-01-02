Opinion

Arsenal fans and club outraged with Man City Ref/VAR – How sweet after that Newcastle game!

Arsenal fans were ecstatic.

Playing against Manchester City on Saturday, their team playing really well and leading 1-0 against the champions-elect.

However, by the final whistle it was very different.

Arsenal fans by the end were outraged.

Man City getting a penalty, the Gunners not getting a penalty they were sure should have been awarded. The home side getting a red card, whilst Arsenal fans feeling the match officials were lenient on the opposition.

Arsenal fans commenting via Arsenal Mania after losing 2-1 to Man City on 1 January 2022:

‘The club has to come out more forcefully against this bullsh.t. Refs are scared to screw over certain teams. They are not scared to screw over Arsenal.’

‘Robbed again.’

‘That Ederson tackle would have been a penalty and a card if Ramsdale did it.’

‘I have no other words to say how bad the refs and how bad var being used in PL.’

‘VAR official is just a disgrace. That should be a career-ending performance.’

‘We should send the Premier League, FA and referees video of today’s game and request explanations.’

‘The ref was disgusting and dreadful all game.’

‘Referee deserves to be hung, drawn and quartered.’

‘Want to take a baseball bat to that ref and VAR.’

‘We get robbed and it’s obvious.’

‘I really hope the club raises a stink. We just have to. This costs us too much.’

With Mikel Arteta missing due to Covid, Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg – 1 January 2022:

“I am looking for consistency…We have VAR in place so why not check yourself as a referee? That did not happen so it is disappointing.”

You have to have every sympathy for Arsenal fans and their management, don’t you…don’t you???

Hmmm, possibly not.

Cast your minds back to exactly five weeks earlier, Newcastle United the visitors and Arsenal eventually winning 2-0.

However, Newcastle the better more dangerous team in the first half and having three big penalty shouts during the game, one especially at 0-0 was incredibly not given, when Martin Odegaard, not even looking at the ball, rugby tackled Fabian Schar to the ground at a corner.

One of the most amazing incidents not to be given as a penalty, well at least until Newcastle’s game against Man City two weeks ago when Ederson cleaned Fraser out!

Anyway, back to those poor unfortunate Arsenal fans who are so hard done by, nothing going for them, always the victims that we should feel sorry for…

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal Mania message board after 2-0 win over Newcastle on 27 November 2021:

‘Someone claimed that Newcastle should have had 3 penalties. What situations?’

‘Shearer was going mental for the one were Ødegaard was holding someone at a corner…nothing better than seeing that baldy b.stard unhappy though.’

‘Thank God we won. I couldn’t bare the thought of losing to a team that has Joelinton leading the line for them.’

‘Professional performance, kept calm after the poor first half. We are now consistently beating the dross it seems, which is a really good sign. What Wenger was great at and we were always sniffing around top 4.’

‘Hope Newcastle get relegated! Would be so sweet!’

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports on whether it was a penalty when Fabian Schar was dragged to the ground by Martin Odegaard in the first half of Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 – 27 November 2021:

“The player [Martin Odegaard] is not looking at the ball from a corner.

“What is he looking at? He is looking at the man [Fabian Schar], you know, that should raise alarm bells.

“I think the referee, if he spots it, takes action [and gives a penalty]. I think he [Martin Odegaard] is lucky.”

Funny that isn’t it, Arsenal fans so dismissive of three very decent Newcastle penalty shouts, including that nailed on Schar one. On top of that, revelling in NUFC’s bad luck and willing us to go down. Plus, when Arsenal scored their killer second goal, it came only seconds after a big claim for a penalty at the other end involving Callum Wilson when he was knocked to the ground as he ran into the box.

Well, Karma is a funny thing and sometimes it takes some length of time to come around, however, only five weeks in this case.

To top it all, who was the ‘victim’ that Arsenal fans were so absolutely certain should have got a nailed on game determining penalty against Man City? Martin Odegaard. Yes, the same Martin Odegaard who wrestled Fabian Schar to the ground five weeks earlier.

Newcastle United are currently resting but I sure am enjoying watching the football in the meantime…

