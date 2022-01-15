Opinion

Alan Shearer needs to get hands-on helping Newcastle United…not Manchester United

I was intrigued to read / hear this week that apparently Alan Shearer is trying to help Marcus Rashford get over his current slump in form.

It being reported that Alan Shearer phones Marcus Rashford the Man Utd striker, offering him tips on handling the pressure and expectation that is on his shoulders at the moment and trying to convince him that he can come through this period in his career.

The Newcastle United goalscoring legend also saying he was available at any time to chat if Rashford wanted help in the future.

Alan Shearer was a fantastic footballer, great centre-forward and goalscorer, a Newcastle United talisman back in the day.

I’ll never forget the amazing feeling I got and unforgettable scenes I witnessed in 1996, when we all heard that “Shearer was coming home.”

The only thing that has ever came near to this were the celebrations last October with the news of the takeover.

In spite of all the goals that Alan Shearer scored for Newcastle, I still believe that his time at the club was a personal anti-climax for him.

Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson had been desperate to sign Shearer during the Euros in ’96, and at one stage it had looked like he would leave Blackburn Rovers for Old Trafford.

Whilst we then had good times but won nothing, Man Utd carried on being a well oiled trophy winning machine for the next decade.

By the time Alan Shearer had spent ten years at Newcastle and received his testimonial in 2006, Fergie and his reds had won five more titles and the European Cup, amongst other trinkets.

Shearer is now an established pundit on the BBC and a bit of a TV personality of sorts, there is no way now that he will ever get back into football in a coaching or managerial capacity.

That bird flew many years ago, after his disastrous attempt to keep Mike Ashley’s shambles of a club in the Premier League way back in 2009.

So this brings me back around to Marcus Rashford and Shearer.

What about Newcastle United?

Rather than helping a player / club whose supporters regularly ridicule Alan Shearer for turning them down all those years ago, we need the NUFC legend to put that time and energy into where it is really needed, at the club he has supported all his life and which is desperately in need of every bit of help it can get.

When the new owners took over, Alan Shearer said he was willing to help in any way he could.

That time is now. Any positive influence that Shearer could exert on this current group of players, or at Newcastle United in any other way, would be very welcome.

There was talk of Newcastle’s new owners bringing Alan Shearer back on board in some sort of ambassadorial role that would be beneficial to the club.

Alan was treat shabbily, to say the least, by the spiteful and contemptible Ashley, no reason now why he can’t be getting more hands-on in helping Newcastle United to recover from those disastrous 14+ years under the previous owner.

