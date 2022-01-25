News

Alan Shearer explains why picked this Newcastle United trio in his PL team of the week

Alan Shearer has selected his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC and England legend choosing three Newcastle United players in his top eleven.

The trio having played their part in helping Newcastle to an invaluable 1-0 win at Leeds.

Personally, I completely agree with the selections of Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar.

However, I didn’t think Jonjo Shelvey had that good a game, he was ok but no better.

Whereas I though Kieran Trippier was excellent, as well as Javier Manquillo when he came on – absolutely tightening down our left side after Paul Dummett had been given the run around by Raphina, plus the Spaniard producing that determined run from his own half that won the free-kick the winner was scored from.

Whilst picking three Newcastle players, Alan Shearer doesn’t go for Eddie Howe as his manager of the week, instead that is Dean Smith after Norwich’s win at Watford, which led to the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

Alan Shearer selects his Premier League team of the week for the official PL site:

Martin Dubravka (NEW)

“Made one brilliant save and was commanding in coming for crosses during Newcastle United’s 1-0 win at Leeds United.”

Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU)

“His first Premier League goal was a great one, and he had to defend very well in the second half against Man City.”

Fabian Schar (NEW)

“Produced his best performance of the season at the back, heading the ball away from danger time and again.”

Mohammed Salisu (SOU)

“Man of the match as Southampton stopped the leaders’ long winning run. He just blocked everything.”

Thiago Silva (CHE)

“Still a class act, helping his side to a clean sheet at one end while scoring at the other as Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Andrew Robertson (LIV)

“An assist machine at the moment, supplying another two in Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.”

Jonjo Shelvey (NEW)

“Scored the winner and was only denied another by a good save. He needs to keep that level now.”

Joao Moutinho (WOL)

“Scored a great goal and then set up Ruben Neves’s winner in an outstanding performance in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2-1 victory at Brentford.”

Hakim Ziyech (CHE)

“Chelsea needed a moment of quality and his stunning finish couldn’t have been any better. He’s scored in back-to-back matches now.”

Josh Sargent (NOR)

“An outstanding display as his first Premier League goals helped Norwich City to a huge 3-0 win over relegation rivals Watford.”

Emiliano Buendia (AVL)

“Looked after the ball really well and got the decisive goal with a brilliant looping header as Aston Villa beat Everton 1-0.”

Manager: Dean Smith (NOR)

“Smith has led Norwich to consecutive wins to lift them out of the bottom three. They have a great chance of staying up now.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 22 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Leeds:

Newcastle:

Shelvey 75

Possession was Leeds 63% (64%) Newcastle 37% (36%)

Total shots were Leeds 13 (8) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (1) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Leeds 6 (4) Newcastle 7 (3)

Crowd: 36,405 (2,690 Newcastle)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Clark 69), Schar, Dummett (Manquillo 63), Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 42), Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle

