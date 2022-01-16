News

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker discuss what went wrong for Newcastle United…for the 9th time

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have been discussing Newcastle United.

Saturday night the pair of them analysing what happened (went wrong!) on Saturday afternoon at St James Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin giving Newcastle a 49th minute lead and then…

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker discussing Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Leeds on Match of The Day:

Gary Lineker:

“Look at that (stats show Newcastle have scored the first goal nine times and failed to win, next highest in PL are Leeds and Southampton with six each), it speaks volumes doesn’t it, nine times this season Newcastle have scored first and failed to go on and win the game Alan. Therein lies the problem, explain why?”

Alan Shearer:

“A huge problem.

“Newcastle score the goal, two really poor teams I have to say on the day, Saint-Maximin wasn’t have a good game at all until he produces this piece of magic, pounces on the mistake and in the back of the net and I’m thinking ‘Here we go, game on, go and attack them, be brave, have a bit of character. Don’t sit back, which is what you have done in every other game where you have taken the lead and wait for Watford to come and punish you…’

“Yet that is exactly what they did.

“A terrible error from Lascelles (that Newcastle got away with, when the Watford player put it over the bar).

“There were just no options, everyone sort of sits back, Saint-Maximin gets the ball here and I’m thinking what can he do with it here [surrounded by three opposition players 20 yards outside his own box], where can he go, where can he pass it? He can only pass it backwards. or sideways, because everybody is back, inviting Watford to pile the pressure on.

“I’m thinking they [Newcastle] have got the goal, they have done the hard part, now you are thinking, get the confidence, go for the kill. Try and go after Watford, but no, they go backwards.

“Watford deserve a point because they fought themselves back into the game.

“A little bit of quality, they move it to the right hand side. Lovely give and go. There you go, thanks very much, and it’s an excellent cross and a superb header but [Jamaal] Lascelles should do better again. Should be stronger in there.

“It was a desperately disappointing result for Newcastle. Good result for Watford, I think, but for Newcastle so bad when again they get in front.

“One effort they had on target today against a really struggling Watford side, at home, it is nowhere near good enough.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Watford 1 – Saturday 15 January 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Watford:

Pedro 88

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 49

Possession was Watford 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Watford 12 Newcastle 18

Shots on target were Watford 1 Newcastle 5

Corners were Watford 4 Newcastle 6

Crowd: 52,223 (1,200 Watford)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Fraser (Murphy 74), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Almiron 86), Wood

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Darlow, Anderson, Lewis, Krafth, Willock, Ritchie

