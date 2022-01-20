Opinion

A ‘Gloaters’ reunion update as plans move forward

Just a little heads up, to keep some of you in the loop.

Since my article a couple of months ago, about having a ‘Gloaters Reunion’ for all the lads who attended Roker Park in 1987, I have been literally inundated with interest and support.

To anyone oblivious to what I’m on about, hundreds of Newcastle supporters attended the Sunderland v Gillingham play-off back in the day.

And what a day it turned out to be, as the mackems were jettisoned into the Third Division for the first time, with Tony Cascarino (pictured above) playing a starring hat-trick role.

The first ‘Gloaters Reunion’ has now been agreed in principle and is scheduled for a North Tyneside public house in early March.

I have spoken to a couple of former Newcastle players who said they plan to attend and the evening is going to have a Laurel and Hardy “Sons of the Desert” theme.

That means when the likes of Tony and Brian attend, they will be given a card with Low Fell and Forest Hall respectively to pin into their collars etc.

Geordie Peroni from Tynemouth has kindly volunteered to do all of the cards, as you can imagine, that is going to include quite a lot of different towns and villages.

I cannot wait to meet up with folk who I haven’t seen for many a year and there are even lads coming up from Derby and Stevenage.

It really is 35 years ago and we are all now well into middle and old age.

Newcastle United’s current form and predicament is totally irrelevant as far as this nostalgic shindig goes, and remember, you are all welcome even if you didn’t make it to Joker Park that particular day.

I will release further details in a few weeks time on The Mag.

God bless all the Gloaters, they’re a bunch of wholesome blokes.

